Head Out To This Place With Funky Interiors And Pocket-Friendly Prices

img-gallery-featured
Lounges

Barrack 62 - The Gastro Pub

Sector 62, Noida
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Hotel Ascent Biz, 1st Floor, Opp. Unitech Infospace Park, Sector 62 A, Noida

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The ambience is really good with funky prisons themed interiors. Drinks were cost-effective. The food was really good especially the Afghani chicken. Would highly recommend people to check out Barrack 62 the gastro pub!

What Could Be Better?

The staff was so impatient about the bill that they gave us the bill while we were having our dinner.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae

Lounges

Barrack 62 - The Gastro Pub

Sector 62, Noida
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Hotel Ascent Biz, 1st Floor, Opp. Unitech Infospace Park, Sector 62 A, Noida

image-map-default