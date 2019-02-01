Head Out To This Place With Funky Interiors And Pocket-Friendly Prices

The ambience is really good with funky prisons themed interiors. Drinks were cost-effective. The food was really good especially the Afghani chicken. Would highly recommend people to check out Barrack 62 the gastro pub!
The staff was so impatient about the bill that they gave us the bill while we were having our dinner.
₹500 - ₹1,000
Big Group, Bae
