Theka Prices, Chakhna & Free Wi-Fi: BarShala Is The Pocket-Friendly Bar We All Need

The alcohol menu at BarShala is as simple as can be. Don’t go here expecting fancy cocktails. You get straight pegs with a selection of mixers {rum and Coke FTW, amirite?}

The variety is pretty great- there’s everything from Smirnoff to Magic Moments to Teacher’s to even Bira {for INR 100 only} and 180 ml of Old Monk for INR 100.

And of course, where there’s booze, there will be snacks. BarShala offers the basic masala peanuts but in chaat form, along with chicken seekh kebabs, vegetable fingers and other fried comfort food.