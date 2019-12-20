Theka Prices, Chakhna & Free Wi-Fi: BarShala Is The Pocket-Friendly Bar We All Need

Bars

BarShala

East of Kailash, New Delhi
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

2, Community Center, Near Sapna Cinema, East Of Kailash, New Delhi

3 Outlets
View 3 Other Outlets

Shortcut

Say hello to a whole new world where vodka comes for INR 60 and whisky for INR 130. BarShala boasts of theka prices, all day, everyday.

The Chug Life

The alcohol menu at BarShala is as simple as can be. Don’t go here expecting fancy cocktails. You get straight pegs with a selection of mixers {rum and Coke FTW, amirite?}

The variety is pretty great- there’s everything from Smirnoff to Magic Moments to Teacher’s to even Bira {for INR 100 only} and 180 ml of Old Monk for INR 100.

And of course, where there’s booze, there will be snacks. BarShala offers the basic masala peanuts but in chaat form, along with chicken seekh kebabs, vegetable fingers and other fried comfort food.

So, We're Saying...

Start planning your girly nights out, without breaking your piggy banks. Whee!

PS: We’ve visited the East of Kailash outlet and whereas the prices do tend to attract the wrong crowd sometimes, the bar has made provisions to keep it a safe space for everyone {there are bouncers too}. And there’s free Wi-Fi.

They have multiple outlets in Delhi, check them out here. 

Other Outlets

BarShala

Paharganj, New Delhi
4.3

Shop 4, New Delhi Airport Express Metro Mall, Ajmeri Gate, Paharganj, New Delhi

BarShala

New Delhi, Delhi
4.2

Shop 29, Janakpuri District Center, Janakpuri, New Delhi

BarShala

Karkardooma, New Delhi
4.1

Aditya Mall, Next To Cross River Mall, CBD, Karkardooma, New Delhi

