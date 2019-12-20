Say hello to a whole new world where vodka comes for INR 60 and whisky for INR 130. BarShala boasts of theka prices, all day, everyday.
Theka Prices, Chakhna & Free Wi-Fi: BarShala Is The Pocket-Friendly Bar We All Need
- Price for two: ₹ 700
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: KAILASH COLONY
The Chug Life
The alcohol menu at BarShala is as simple as can be. Don’t go here expecting fancy cocktails. You get straight pegs with a selection of mixers {rum and Coke FTW, amirite?}
The variety is pretty great- there’s everything from Smirnoff to Magic Moments to Teacher’s to even Bira {for INR 100 only} and 180 ml of Old Monk for INR 100.
And of course, where there’s booze, there will be snacks. BarShala offers the basic masala peanuts but in chaat form, along with chicken seekh kebabs, vegetable fingers and other fried comfort food.
So, We're Saying...
Start planning your girly nights out, without breaking your piggy banks. Whee!
PS: We’ve visited the East of Kailash outlet and whereas the prices do tend to attract the wrong crowd sometimes, the bar has made provisions to keep it a safe space for everyone {there are bouncers too}. And there’s free Wi-Fi.
They have multiple outlets in Delhi, check them out here.
