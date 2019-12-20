Every girl dreams of having a Bollywood-style wedding with a multitude of designer dresses to keep the audience in awe. Shyamal & Bhumika are making these dreams come true for many brides across the globe. We just buzzed into their wedding store and the designs made us wish for a special occasion. Cue mummy looking with glittering eyes brimming with shadi ke sapne. From gowns to lehengas to sarees and dhoti sets, they have something for every bride's trousseau.
Be The Bollywood Bride You Always Wanted To Be With This Designer Store
Great For
What Makes It Awesome
What Could Be Better?
They don't have a store in Delhi but you can order the dresses via phone or email after looking at the designs on their website or Instagram page.
What's My Pro Tip?
If you're looking for a synchronised ensemble for you and the man of your dreams, they do sherwanis in pretty colors as well. Look like the royal couple and show off your compatibility on your special day.
