Be The Bollywood Bride You Always Wanted To Be With This Designer Store

Every girl dreams of having a Bollywood-style wedding with a multitude of designer dresses to keep the audience in awe. Shyamal & Bhumika are making these dreams come true for many brides across the globe. We just buzzed into their wedding store and the designs made us wish for a special occasion. Cue mummy looking with glittering eyes brimming with shadi ke sapne. From gowns to lehengas to sarees and dhoti sets, they have something for every bride's trousseau.