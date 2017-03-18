Beach Bums Will Love The Hats, White Dresses & Straw Bags Here

Beach vacays are incomplete without breezy summer dresses and sandy flip flops and hey, we so totally need that overindulgent hat when we sit on the loungers holding that pina colada. So imagine our joy when we found all these resort essentials at one place!

The site actually happily celebrates crushed linen because nothing screams serenity like that creased white maxi billowing in the wind. Throw in a shell necklace and lacy espadrilles and you’re ready to soak in all the sun and sand. This pure white, non-fussy maxi, for instance, is making out heart melt and we’re not too far from adding this brown beach bag into our cart.

As you browse through everything on the site, you’ll notice that keen attention’s been given to details with an artfully written story and ceramic and wood necklaces to complete the look.