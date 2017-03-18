Little Capri Island Wear’s beautiful linen clothing looks as authentic as a block of local Italian cheese and we’re crushing on their floppy hats, boho footwear and beach bags.
Beach Bums Will Love The Hats, White Dresses & Straw Bags Here
We’ve Never Been So Shore In Life
Beach vacays are incomplete without breezy summer dresses and sandy flip flops and hey, we so totally need that overindulgent hat when we sit on the loungers holding that pina colada. So imagine our joy when we found all these resort essentials at one place!
The site actually happily celebrates crushed linen because nothing screams serenity like that creased white maxi billowing in the wind. Throw in a shell necklace and lacy espadrilles and you’re ready to soak in all the sun and sand. This pure white, non-fussy maxi, for instance, is making out heart melt and we’re not too far from adding this brown beach bag into our cart.
As you browse through everything on the site, you’ll notice that keen attention’s been given to details with an artfully written story and ceramic and wood necklaces to complete the look.
The Wave That Changed Everything
The creative genius behind this initiative was inspired by a Capri vacation. Everything about the local culture with free-flowing wine and quaint boutiques with marshmallow-looking clothes made her want to recreate a tiny piece of her holiday here in Delhi and after some natural-dye mixing in teapot, and sewing pure linen together, she knew she was ready to show her baby off to the world.
So, yes, it’s a beautiful concept but we have to admit that the things here don’t cost peanuts. On the bright {sunshine-y beach side} though, if you’re one for quality and understated elegance, these pieces will rise above your expectations. Promise.
