Planning A Beach Vacay? Here's Exactly What You Should Pack

While you dream of taking long walks on the sand, enjoying the ocean and sunset views and chilling at parties, we've got you a list of handy and chic items that belong in your beach vacay suitcase.
Happy Vacay-ing!
Pack in your swimsuit, towel, sunscreen and all other beach essentials in this cute tote. It's got ample space, a resilient canvas make, and is pretty easy on the eyes, don't you think? Just in case you need another option, check this one out.
We're yet to find another accessory that's as beach-apt as this one. All the seashells in it are real, and it goes with whatever you wear - from a flowy dress to a cute bikini.
We find the daisy print on this crop top absolutely adorable. Pair it with a wrap-on or denim shorts and you’re ready for a casual date by the beach.
A handy pair of sliders is all you need to stay comfy on the beach. They’re easy to remove (for when you want to go bare-feet on the sand) and look super cute with any beach outfit you wear.
Accessorise right, and you’ve nailed your beach look. We’d say, get this cool-looking, layered bracelet and you’ll look uber stylish effortlessly.
You’ve got to arm yourself with the hottest apparel for all those kickass beach parties. We’d say, this cutout dress is just what you need.
A beautiful addition to your beach wardrobe, this dress is flowy and so comfortable. You can even wear it over your bikini.
Ladies, beach is where you let your hair loose and this bag conveys that perfectly. It’s light-weight, and has enough space for all your essentials.
