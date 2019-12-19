There are very few cafés in Delhi that offer food for health enthusiast and salad story is one of them. It's not necessary that healthy food is always low in terms of taste. Yesterday I ordered Mix Fruit salad platter and smoothie from this place. This café offers a huge variety of Salads and wraps. *Mix Fruit Platter with Mango Dressing: Had lettuce mix, kiwi, apple, papaya, roasted oats, pineapple, avocado with mango dressing.
Eating Healthy Once In A While Is Necessary & You Must Try The Salad Story Right Away
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Delivery Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Delivery Available
Comments (0)