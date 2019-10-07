Handcrafted Leather Bags, Wallets & More: This HKV Store Is Incredible

The myriad nooks of Hauz Khas Village (HKV) are always surprising us with awesome stuff and Beast Craft and its handcrafted leather goods rank super high on that meter.

An Indian venture started three years ago by Rohit Anand, Beast Craft primarily exports its wares to the US and retails in India through its workshop cum store. They occupy a small basement area in HKV, where one half serves as a retail outlet and the other as their workshop. You can see the leather goods being handcrafted in front of your eyes and we were amazed to see the attention to detail in action. Yes, we snooped around a little but the craftsmen didn't lose their focus one bit.

You'll find a good variety of handcrafted leather bags, satchels, rucksacks, and duffel bags at Beast Craft. We also really liked their range of waxed canvas bags in charcoal grey, forest green, and deep black. All the bags (and all the products really) are made out of vegetable-tanned leather that is processed naturally, can decompose in two decades, and use the best quality of brass fittings to make the bag super long-lasting. Beast Craft prides itself on slow, rugged fashion and nothing by the brand is mass-produced. Prices for the bags start at INR 6,500.

One can also shop for wallets, cardholders, belts, vanity kits, and stationery boxes at Beast Craft. The quality of construction is top-notch and the pieces looked really one of a kind. Prices for these accessories start at INR 1,200.

Beast Craft is open from Monday to Saturday from 11 AM - 7 PM (Sundays closed). IIT is the nearest metro station.