Beat The Summer Heat With Bubble Tea & Waffles From Dr. Bubbles!

Bubble Tea is an amazing option to drink to beat the heat. It's packed with flavour and amazing toppings. We all need an excuse to satisfy our hunger cravings so head to Dr Bubbles in Sector 31, Gurugram to try one of the best Bubble Teas and waffles. They also serve waffles, cold coffee, shakes etc. I would recommend for you all to try their Thai Milk Tea, Nutella Chocolate Bubble Tea and Passion Fruit Bubble Tea with strawberry fruit jelly. They have a couple of branches in India where you can sit and enjoy bubble tea and delish bubble waffles. Some information on Bubble tea: It is a Taiwanese tea-based drink invented in Tainan and Taichung in the 1980s. It is also called pearl milk tea, bubble milk tea, or simply boba. Most bubble tea recipes contain a tea base mixed or shaken with fruit or milk, to which chewy tapioca balls (also known as bubbles or pearls) and fruity jelly are often added. The ice-blended versions are usually mixed with fruit or syrup, resulting in a slushy consistency. The two most popular varieties are bubble milk tea and bubble milk green tea, both of which come with tapioca.