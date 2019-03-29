With Beautiful Ambience And Delicious Biryani,Drop By This Place For A LIT Day

img-gallery-featured
Casual Dining

The Sky High

Khel Gaon Marg, New Delhi
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Ansal Plaza, 3rd Floor, C-306/A & 307, T-101 & 102, Khel Gaon Marg, Andrews Ganj, New Delhi

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

THE SKY HIGH is one of the most beautiful restaurants we have ever visited in Delhi. From the floor to the walls, everything looked beautiful and the ambience was too soothing. It surely is a romantic restaurant and a MUST TRY! Their service is brilliant and the staff is too humble. Coming to the food, we ordered paneer pizza, cheese sandwich, lucknowi dum biryani and gulab jamun. The presentation of the dishes was appreciatable. PANEER PIZZA - cheese, delicious thin crust overloaded with paneer and was literally tasty. CHEESE SANDWICHES- these were open bread topped with cheese and baked to perfection. LUCKNOWI BIRYANI- This was WOW! The rice was cooked properly and was flavourful. The quantity was quite impressive and it tasted amazing. GULAB JAMUN - these were fancy jamuns dissected and topped with rabri. The presentation was pretty nice. THE SKY HIGH KNOWS VERY WELL HOW TO MAKE YOUR DAY AMAZING. AMBIANCE- 5/5 FOOD -5/5 STAFF -5/5 SERVICE -5/5

What Could Be Better?

It’s perfect

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Bae

Casual Dining

The Sky High

Khel Gaon Marg, New Delhi
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Ansal Plaza, 3rd Floor, C-306/A & 307, T-101 & 102, Khel Gaon Marg, Andrews Ganj, New Delhi

image-map-default