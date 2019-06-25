This Beautiful Cafe With Classy & Vintage decor Is Perfect For A Date With Your Partner

Heaven: Diggin Cafe ♥️ Diggin, is rightly named. This pretty cafe is just opposite the Gargi College, which turns into that lit place by the night. I have a lot to talk about this cafe apart from their classy, vintage décor. It is spread across two floors. Bookshelves, collectibles and an array of delicious pastries and desserts, the ground floor of teh cafe is quite cozy and vibrant. It is one of the prettiest cafes of Delhi. The first floor is the delightful dining area with wooden tables and extraordinary lighting. Pizza lovers must try their delicious Pesto Pepperoni pizza. Diggin's lush and loaded shakes are a foodie's dream come true. Another must-have at Diggins' is their Belgian Chocolate shake. Thick and wholesome, the shake is every chocolate lover's dream come true. Things we ordered: Pizza Pasta Potato Au Gratin Belgium Chocolate Virgin Mojito Apple Mojito Guava Punch