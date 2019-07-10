Get These Beautiful Kurtis In Your Fav Shade From This Outlet In Lajpat Nagar

Fabric Stores

Poonam Export Cloth House

Lajpat Nagar - 2, New Delhi
5.0

2-A/97-B, Block D, Lajpat Nagar 2, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

This Kurti can be found in various colours like in pink or blue which was also recently worn wore by Shraddha Kapoor! I love its stuff and I can wear it with or without pants. One can also wear it like a dress and style it with golden earrings for college, work or family functions! Would highly recommend people to check out Poonam Export Cloth House!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

