This Kurti can be found in various colours like in pink or blue which was also recently worn wore by Shraddha Kapoor! I love its stuff and I can wear it with or without pants. One can also wear it like a dress and style it with golden earrings for college, work or family functions! Would highly recommend people to check out Poonam Export Cloth House!
Get These Beautiful Kurtis In Your Fav Shade From This Outlet In Lajpat Nagar
Fabric Stores
- Nearest Metro Station: LAJPAT NAGAR
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
