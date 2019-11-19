NatHabit: Beauty Products With Natural Eating Ingredients

img-gallery-featured

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

How amazing it is to have product which are purely made of chemical free Ingredients. NatHabit is just amazing! 1. Fresh two minute bath Ubtan is basically used before you bath. You can use it on your body for few minutes so that it exfoliates properly. 2. Fresh Daily Ubtan contains rose extracts which helps you face to get a glowing and clear looking skin. 3. Fresh Hair Nutri Mask provides strength to the hair and reduces hairfall. Your hair looks shiny and beautiful.

What Could Be Better

All these products need to be refrigerated. This I find as a disadvantage.

How Much Did It Cost

Under ₹500

Best To Go With

Family, Big Group