Breakfast In Old Delhi? Get The Bedmi Puri And Nagori Halwa Here

Breakfast doesn't get better than this. Shyam Sweets in Chawri Bazaar, Old Delhi, probably serves the best bedmi puri in the Walled City. Bedmi Puri is a very popular Delhi breakfast. Deep fried and crisp, Bedmi Puri is prepared from wheat flour and urad dal. It is served with aloo sabzi and carrot pickles. On Sundays, they also serve kaddoo sabzi. Another popular breakfast that is served here is nagori puri aloo and halwa. Nagori is a small, crispy, crumbly puri made with suji and ghee, which is served with aloo sabzi and kesar halwa. When you are here, order both and enjoy the savory-sweet combination of bedmi aloo and nagori halwa.