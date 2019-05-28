Been To Bread Talk Yet? That's Where Breads Do The Talking!

img-gallery-featured
Bakeries

BreadTalk

Select Citywalk, Saket, New Delhi
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Select Citywalk, 1st Floor, Saket, New Delhi

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

As you strut along the oh so awesome select city walk, you are bound to grab a quick bite at this cutesy place nestled on the first floor of the mall. Bread Talk's decor is elegant & utilitarian with tiny tongs & trays to pick your favourite bread. The prices are worth each granule you inhale so this is the place to splurge & purge yourself of any guilt. The highlights are the Japan Light Cheesecake, Swiss Rolls & Tiramisu. You'll be bound to try out almost all you can once you're there so get ready to reach with an empty stomach.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

Bakeries

BreadTalk

Select Citywalk, Saket, New Delhi
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Select Citywalk, 1st Floor, Saket, New Delhi

image-map-default