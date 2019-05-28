As you strut along the oh so awesome select city walk, you are bound to grab a quick bite at this cutesy place nestled on the first floor of the mall. Bread Talk's decor is elegant & utilitarian with tiny tongs & trays to pick your favourite bread. The prices are worth each granule you inhale so this is the place to splurge & purge yourself of any guilt. The highlights are the Japan Light Cheesecake, Swiss Rolls & Tiramisu. You'll be bound to try out almost all you can once you're there so get ready to reach with an empty stomach.
Been To Bread Talk Yet? That's Where Breads Do The Talking!
Bakeries
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: MALVIYA NAGAR
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
Also On BreadTalk
Bakeries
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: MALVIYA NAGAR
Comments (0)