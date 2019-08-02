F6D11B7C-1701-42FA-BFA7-8725E076EB19Promoted

#BeerCanfessions: Watch How Beer Lovers Poured Their Love For Their Favourite Drink!

img-gallery-featured

To beer to definitely to beer - THAT is the correct question! This International Beer Day Kingfisher decided to make beer lovers in the city confess their emotions to their favourite drink. 

What’s The #BeerCanfession?

Beer enthusiasts in the country popped their hearts out open and confessed their love for beer in front of a unique, life sized can. The catch was that if the can is impressed with your confession, it would open for you to grab a beer bottle for free! 

Their reward, you ask? Lots of fun and of course, Kingfisher Beer. Watch the video to see some of the cheesy #BeerCanfessions. 