Asia Alive has a buffet spread that displays various Asian cuisines beautifully, and an à la carte menu that is just as exciting.
Find A Buffet Befitting A King At Asia Alive In G-Town
- Price for two: ₹ 2200
- Nearest Metro Station: HUDA CITY CENTRE
Shortcut
Chow Down
The Chicken Red Thai Curry has a beautiful balance of flavours, with hints of galangal, lemongrass and chilli. The chicken melts in the mouth, making this an absolutely flawless curry. Pair it with sticky rice for the perfect meal.
Sip On
Cranberry Atomic: Cranberry juice, mojito and soda come together so well.
What We Loved
The service is always brisk and efficient. The waiters serve thet food to your table, saving you a trip to the buffet spread. They even allow you to make your own ice-cream rolls on the ice grill!
What Didn’t Impress Us
The fish was a bit smelly, even though it was perfectly cooked. {They use basa for all their main courses and appetisers}. The dessert section fails to impress though, but the ice-cream bit is fun.
What Is The Best Time To Visit
Go for a weekday lunch. The waiters are more attentive and the beautiful buffet spread is sure to impress.
