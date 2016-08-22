Order Behrouz Biryani For A Siesta-Inducing & Masala-Heavy Meal

As the Behrouz Biryani peeps tell us, the traditional biryani recipe was lost when King Cyrus laid siege to the city of Behrouz and was only recently unearthed by Sir James Casily. And somehow {we’re choosing not to question it} the Behrouz Biryani guys got hold of it, and have been using it to churn out many varieties of biryani ever since.

We recently had the pleasure of digging our forks into the orange and white fragrant rice on-offer, and it’s safe to say that we weren’t disappointed, even though some of it tasted a lot more like pulao than the kind of biryani we’re used to.

We especially liked the Dum Gosht biryani; the mutton morsels were juicy and flavourful. The Lazeez Murg biryani came a close second, followed by the Subz-E-Biryani. All the biryanis come with a portion of saalan and mint raita.