The hot chocolate made with pure Belgian chocolate and topped with toasted marshmallows is simply to die for! The rich flavour of the chocolate beats all other hot chocolates I've had till date.
Craving For Belgian Hot Chocolate With S’mores?Then This Is The Place To Be
Bakeries
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: GREEN PARK
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under INR 500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
Also On Baked Love By Vatsala
Bakeries
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: GREEN PARK
Comments (0)