Craving For Belgian Hot Chocolate With S’mores?Then This Is The Place To Be

Bakeries

Baked Love By Vatsala

Green Park, New Delhi
4.4
Ashirwaad Complex, 17-A, Ground Floor, Green Park, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The hot chocolate made with pure Belgian chocolate and topped with toasted marshmallows is simply to die for! The rich flavour of the chocolate beats all other hot chocolates I've had till date.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under INR 500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

