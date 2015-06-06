Bespoke Wooden Furniture at Adbhuta Farms

Delhi is full of wondrous gems – a fact that we stress on time and again. This time round the gem we’ve found, a rather hidden one at that, is the Adbhuta farms, a large establishment that specializes in bespoke wooden furniture.

Tucked away in an inconspicuous lane on M.G Road sits this large warehouse of sorts, where furniture is made, customized and sold. They use a variety of high quality wood from teak to sheesham, and produce everything from antique tables to wooden chests. In fact, if we’re being completely honest, they’ll do just about anything under the sun. You can go to them with a specific design, a photograph, or even a specific kind of finish you’re after, and they will produce it to the best of their ability {which may we add, is exceptional}.

They have a range of pieces in-house as well, so you’re welcome to pick and choose from those. All of their pieces are unique; the crew there strives to be extraordinary, just as their name denotes. You’ll also find a variety of antique pieces from all over India and Nepal, which just so happen to be their USP.

Your hunt for beautiful wooden furniture for your home and/or office just got infinitely easier and if we may so, marginally more economical.

Where: 661 , Silver Oak Farms, Ghitorni, M.G. road

Contact: +91 9811034406

Price: Dependent on the piece of furniture procured

