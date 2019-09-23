Tamagotchi, Beyblades & More: 90s Kids, You Can Buy These Epic Toys Here

If we could all just go back to simpler days and relive them, I bet almost all of us would jump at the offer. I'm talking about the times when travelling by the Indian Railways was a mandatory summer vacay ritual and when our parents picked out our what-we-thought-then ugly colour blocked t-shirts!

It was also a time when our life as kids revolved around collecting tazzos, watching Pokemon, and being the best of friends with anyone who had a Nintendo. Lucky for you, we've actually managed to find all of these toys and things that'll remind you of the good 'ol times online! Now, here's a list you should definitely bookmark.

PS: Being a 90's kid doesn't have as much to do with the year you were born in as much as it does with your memories of childhood.