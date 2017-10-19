24 Spots To Get Your Hands On The Most Epic Biryani In Delhi

If you’ve checked out the street food scene at Zakir Nagar, you know how haphazard it can get. If you’re a fan of haleem, however, head straight for the Madina Biryani Centre. Their biryani merges the orange fragrant rice with the zesty haleem, something we have absolutely no problem with. Expect spoonfuls of gravy-like biryani infused with morsels of mutton and onions.

Price: Starting at INR 30 for one plate