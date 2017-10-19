We went on a meat, rice and spice fuelled biryani trail in the city based on recommendations by Anubhav Sapra—the expert behind Delhi Food Walks. Here’s what we found.
24 Spots To Get Your Hands On The Most Epic Biryani In Delhi
Andhra Bhavan
Andhra Bhavan—in addition to their usual thali menu and curries—does stellar Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani on Sundays. Pair it with the Bheja Fry, and your Sunday is sorted. You can even opt for a bout of shopping outside the gate, especially the lady who sells treats from the state: Pickles, banana chips, rava mixes, and even Telugu newspapers.
Price: INR 220 for a plate of biryani
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Moradabad Ki Mashhoor Biryani Ki Puraani Dukaan
There are two types of biryani to choose from here: chicken and buff. The Moradabadi Biryani is a simple one; the basmati rice is long-grained and fragrant, the chicken perfectly tender, with the only visible spices being cumin seeds and thickly chopped green chillies. Simple, and simply delicious.
Price: Starting at INR 100 (for a half-plate chicken biryani)
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Hotel Malabar
Tucked deep inside the colony {you’ll be walking for quite a while} of Sarai Juliana stands Malabar Hotel; a neat and clean little restaurant known for their biryani. The specialty here is the Kappa Biryani {buff}, Prawn Biryani and Malabar Special Chicken Biryani, served in pristine white bowls topped with a poppadom and a spoonful of pickle. They also have another outlet in Gurgaon.
Price: Starting at INR 150 for a plate
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Al Nawaz
It may not look like much, but the Chicken Dum Pukht Biryani here always succeeds in brightening up our day. While you’re at it, try the butter chicken and naan, too.
Price: Starting at INR 180 for a plate
- Price for two: ₹ 750
Anand Restaurant
This hidden restaurant in the heart of CP has been whipping out delicious plates of biryani for almost 42 years. The interiors aren’t exactly inspiring, but try to not let the dinginess get to you. Just go for their selection of biryanis, our personal favourites being the keema and the egg. They serve a side of gravy with every biryani, along with a portion of onions dusted with masala and mint chutney.
Price: Starting at INR 184 per plate
- Price for two: ₹ 550
Madina Biryani
If you’ve checked out the street food scene at Zakir Nagar, you know how haphazard it can get. If you’re a fan of haleem, however, head straight for the Madina Biryani Centre. Their biryani merges the orange fragrant rice with the zesty haleem, something we have absolutely no problem with. Expect spoonfuls of gravy-like biryani infused with morsels of mutton and onions.
Price: Starting at INR 30 for one plate
- Price for two: ₹ 200
Kolkata Biryani House
Kolkata Biryani House offers some of the spiciest biryani in town. Available in chicken and mutton variants, it makes for a perfect meal for the hardcore non-vegetarian. Given the amount of street food available in this market, we’re sure you’ll find something to counter all the spices; some mishti doi, perhaps?
Price: Starting at INR 220 for one portion
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Taufeeq Biryani
Further down the lane from Mota Pehelwan, you’ll see a small counter on the left looking like an Old Delhi version of a kiosk. Peer inside, and you’ll see a room full of people digging into their steel plates full of biryani. Again, they only have buff and sell by the kilo. While the meat was a little tough when we ate there, it was definitely worth the struggle.
Price: Starting at INR 160 per kilo, INR 40 for one plate
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Biryani Blues
Biryani Blues is a franchise that’s taking over the city with almost 21 outlets across Delhi NCR. Their menu includes the classic – veg, chicken and mutton biryani, biryani handis and also new variants like soya, paneer, Kheema and Chicken 65 biryani. We also love Biryani Blues for their prompt delivery and huge portions, good enough to feed two people.
Price: Starting at INR 275
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Biryani By Kilo
Biryani By Kilo only does delivery and boy, do they deliver! They do stellar Hyderabadi, Lucknowi and Kolkata-style biryanis, a portion of which will leave your stomach and your soul feeling happy. Oh and don’t stop at just the biryanis, try their Dum Nihari Gosht, Mutton Galouti Kebab and maybe, finish up with the sweet, sweet Phirni.
Price: Starting at INR 325
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Majeed's
Majeed’s only does Chicken and Mutton biryani (and matar pulao) and delivers it warm in good ol’ handis. When you order from this takeaway joint, expect fragrant rice, tender chicken/mutton pieces and a taste so good that you’d be longing for another portion. Biryani from Majeed’s is goodness that’s meant to be shared, order up for the whole family.
Price: Starting at INR 200
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Behrouz Biryani
With more than 30 outlets all over Delhi NCR, Behrouz Biryani is catering to the taste buds of Dilliwallas like no other. Even with their limited menu, this is one biryani place you should certainly check out from our list. If you are a vegetarian, try their paneer biryani.
Price: Starting at INR 275
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Shama Chicken Corner
This joint does delicious chicken dishes all under INR 500 that will leave you licking your fingers. It is a small joint in Sohna Road, so it is best if you order from this place and relish the food at home. Try their fried dishes that include chicken lollipop and chicken fry.
Price: Starting at INR 50 for a quarter portion
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Paradise Biryani
Coming from Hyderabad, the land of biryani itself, this chain does not disappoint. It has scrumptious biryani options. Vegetarians don't be disappointed because they serve amazing Punjabi food as well, including veg kebabs and different types of curries.
Price: Starting at INR 190
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Cafeteria & Co
We know you probably don't expect this one to be there on the list but try their Tawa Biryani because then you'll know why this DU favourite deserves a spot. It is bound to knock your socks off.
Price: Starting at INR 260
- Price for two: ₹ 900
Karim's
This classic from the lanes of Jama Masjid has been around for more than a century. Old Delhi, chicken dishes and Karim's go hand in hand. One does not simply ignore Karim's when talking about something as royal as a biryani.
Price: Starting at INR 230 for half plate
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Khan Chacha
Another classic on the list, this place has been part of the growing culinary landscape of Delhi from 1972 and will always remain an evergreen option. Stop by this restaurant to enjoy some of the best kebabs, biryani and rolls in town.
Price: Starting at INR 240
- Price for two: ₹ 650
Nizam's Kathi Kabab
This one has also been around for quite some time now. It is so popular that you will almost always find it brimming with people. But the place and its food, especially their biryani, is definitely worth the wait. Try their Kathi Kabab Rolls which come in vegetarian, egg and non vegetarian options.
Price: Starting at INR 280
- Price for two: ₹ 900
Biryani Art
They have a vast menu to choose from. They do 12 different types of Hyderabadi Biryani and you'll be totally spoilt for choice at Biryani Art. They even have family packs so your whole family could sit and relish the flavours together. While you wait for their biryani, hog on to some delicious tandoori starters with tandoori chicken, tandoori paneer and mushroom tikka.
Price: Starting at INR 275
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Bikkgane Biryani
It offers a cosy ambience for you and your friends to hang out and comfortably enjoy biryani. They serve a huge amount of quantity at a pretty reasonable price too. They also do chinese dishes that include manchurian, chili panner, honey chili potato, etc.
Price: Starting at INR 220
- Price for two: ₹ 900
Beeryani
You can bring out your inner Punjabi here for the yummy biryani and amazingly cheap booze. They also offer a free beer tower if you can finish the first one in 15 minutes. You'll also find a lot of students in this area since it's right opposite to the IIT gate. For siders, you can try their shorba (tomato and kadak murga) and variety of salads.
Price: Starting at INR 480
- Price for two: ₹ 700
The Royal Awadh - Biryani and Kebabs
For everyone trying to exclude us vegetarians from biryani plans, next time head to this joint in Naraina for vegetarian kebabs, biryani, curry and korma. This place won't disappoint.
Price: Starting at INR 220
- Price for two: ₹ 500
19 Flavours Biryani
This is a take away joint that delivers biryani, kathi rolls, kebabs, breads and meal combos at your doorstep. You can sit back at home, order in and pig out like no one's watching.
Price: Starting at INR 249 for half plate
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Biryani Queen
They have cute decor and they serve biryani in earthen pots for all the authentic vibes. How cool is that? They also have something called diet biryani on their menu, something we feel, all health junkies would really love to try.
Price: Starting at INR 325
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Comments (0)