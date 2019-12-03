Leather, Suede Or Resin: 20 Places To Score Boots From This Winter

A leather wonderland, Chor Bazaar has some great finds. Just that you’ll have to wake up super early on a Sunday morning and rummage through piles of prospective boots before you find the right ones.

We’ve been there and the prices (we saw genuine leather boots for as low as INR 900) make the waking up early so worth it. And yes, they have both heels and flats. Watch out for brands like Steve Madden, Zara and Woodland.