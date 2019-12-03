The much-awaited Delhi winter is finally here and we’re all set to venture out for a hot cuppa coffee in our warmest sweaters, beanie caps and earmuffs. What about the cold feet? Don’t worry, these boots have got you covered.
Leather, Suede Or Resin: 20 Places To Score Boots From This Winter
Chor Bazaar
A leather wonderland, Chor Bazaar has some great finds. Just that you’ll have to wake up super early on a Sunday morning and rummage through piles of prospective boots before you find the right ones.
We’ve been there and the prices (we saw genuine leather boots for as low as INR 900) make the waking up early so worth it. And yes, they have both heels and flats. Watch out for brands like Steve Madden, Zara and Woodland.
Vanilla Moon
For a classic, standard pair of boots in brown, black or tan, Vanilla Moon is a great choice. All their boots have unique names such as Parma, Penang and Wallis, and are genuine leather so you can be sure that they’re going to last you for years (which explains the price).
Price: Starting at INR 8,990
Yashwant Place
More famously known as the land of momos and BYOB, Yashwant Place also has its fair share of shops for those looking for some retail therapy. Apart from gems, jackets and bags, you can get them to customise boots exactly as per your liking. Ready to play designer?
Price: Starting at INR 1,500
H&M
We like it big, we like it chunky. And H&M is catering to those very desires. Choose from a range of platform boots and solid heels in leather or suede, or a melange of both. They’ve also got simple ones in tans and in black colour under INR 2,000.
Price: Starting at INR 2,000.
Sarojini Nagar Market
If you go to the lane behind the export surplus lane, you’ll find two leather shops, right next to each other, at one end. Enter and you’ll feel like Alice.
Expect shoes and boots from Zara, Topshop and the like in a myriad of colours and styles. These guys aren’t too flexible with the bargaining but expect at least 10-15 per cent off the said price.
Price: Starting at INR 1,000
Naturalizer
From Chelseas to knee-high boots to heeled booties, Naturalizer has your feet covered this winter. Being a favourite brand for slightly older folk, we can vouch for the comfort. As for the design, check it out for yourself.
Price: Staring at INR 7,500
Aldo
One of the most popular haunts for those on a shoe hunt, and for good reason. They’ve got flats, wedges, pencil heels, pine heels and plenty of options for the messieurs as well. And every design screams ‘fabulous.’ Sold yet?
Price: Starting at INR 8,999
The Shoe Garage
They have boots in all shapes and sizes: Ankle length, knee length or thigh high. You’re almost definitely going to fall for at least one of the pairs, but we’re warning you, sometimes they don’t have your size. However, you could always request them to place a special order for you; sometimes it’s possible.
Price: Starting at INR 1,800
Paharganj
Paharganj is leather haven and you never know where your dream boots are hiding. Do explore the tiny gallis. And if you don’t have the time (or patience), head on down to Vishal Footwear. They’ve got a great variety and also customise; You simply need to tell them what you really really want or better still, carry a picture.
Price: Starting at INR 1,000
Tjori
Hand-crafted leather boots in solid colours such as black, red, blue and green played off with thread weaves in typical winter patterns. Buy these for their ethnic twist and pair them with any outfit to jazz it up.
Price: Starting at INR 2,225
Majnu Ka Tila
A popular haunt in North Campus, this little Tibetan colony has some amazing boots in addition to their incredible food. Their leather products are really good and they have all kinds of boots for the season, suede, ankle-length, knee high, you name it. Definitely the best place to pick up multiple pairs. Their boots are priced pretty reasonably too.
Price: Starting at INR 1,500
Venus Steps
Venus Steps in Khan Market has a number of brands to pick from, in addition to their own products. Their selection of boots is great, with multiple brands and styles.
Price: Starting at INR 4,000
Bata
Bata has seriously improved their shoe game and you can actually rely on them for classy knee-lenght black or tan boots. Our colleague who got her pair of boots from Bata recommends the brand for their impeccable quality (she has had them for two years and they still look as new as on Day 1!) and the fact that they're reasonably priced too (INR 3K for knee-length, block heel boots).
Price: Starting at INR 2,000
Call It Spring
Call It Spring is a great option if you're looking for boots that go beyond the classic black and brown. They've got colours like dark blue, wine and military green too. Call It Spring doesn't have a lot of options available online (they retail through Myntra, Tata Cliq and other sites), but drop by their offline stores in Pacific Mall Subash Nagar or DLF Promenade for a great variety at Christmas discounts.
Price: Starting at INR 4,000
Zara
Zara is the store to hit up, no matter what you're looking for. From pretty summer dresses, to fuzzy sweaters, and great pants, they've got it all. And their shoe game is always on point. They have really cool ankle length and chelsea boots, all throughout winter, and are a no-brainer when you want something trusty.
Price: Starting at INR 4,500
Feetoes
Feetoes is a great store if you want affordable, yet good quality shoes. They've got a great collection of shoes, for all occasions. From casual to formal, there's something for everyone here. And also, they always have discounted options, too.
Price: Starting from INR 1,000
Fashion & Trends is a hidden gem in Gurgaon that does shoes and accessories for all age groups. From leather sneakers, to knee-length boots, you'll find a good variety here. At affordable prices, that too.
Price: Starting at INR 1,500
AJIO
Ajio is the best bet for those who are always looking for bargains while they shop, since the website almost always has some or the other discount codes and offers running. They have a great variety too, across price ranges and brands.
Price: Starting at INR 500
Humayunpur
Humayunpur is a great place to hit up if you're looking for anything that's trending. A few months prior to winter, they start stocking cool boots. Ranging from lace-up kinds to ones with heels- they've got it all. PS: You can even bargain a little.
Price: Starting at INR 1,500
Baluja's
This CP store is one of the oldest in the city, and has a small but stunning collection of boots during the season. You can always count on their products as they're always trusty and of good quality.
Price: Starting at INR 1,500
