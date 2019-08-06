Best Brunch Outlet In North Delhi!

Xero degrees heaven for all food lovers especially among youngsters. I visited this amazing cafe. A few days ago and trust me it was an amazing time here. I had visited here with my friends at brunch time. The staff & service was very good & waiting was less than other outlets. We guys had a lot of items VEG AFFAIR ( heart size shape pizza loaded with cheese and veggies the taste was quite impressive. Cheese pull was drooling ) PIZZA IN JAR ( a new trend of pizza which is served in a jar the taste was the same as of the pizza. ) PERI PERI FRIES ( fries are love. French fries with peri-peri spice made the made. These were the best fries I ever had surely will have them ) BIG BANG THEORY ( its a combo of three burgers each burger bun is of different colour & had a crispy patty inside. The size of the burger is small than an average burger ) NUTELLA OREO SHAKE ( the shake was quite heavy & loaded with whipped cream & choco-chip over it. It was a bit, extra sweet. Otherwise, it was ok in taste ) POPCORN CARAMEL SHAKE ( My expectations were very high from this shake but it wasn't up to the mark. It could have been better .) So overall it was a great time here. Will come here again & also recommend others to try this amazing cafe special recommendation for couples.