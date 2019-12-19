Burgrill: The Famous Outlet For Italian Food In Noida

Burgrill is one of the most famous chains for Italian snacks is in Noida. So I visited this outlet with one of my friend for an evening snack! . First of all, we ordered: Double chicken cheeseburger ( It was pretty good and most importantly the filling was so good. But the chicken was a bit dry it's just I personally do like rough chicken otherwise the burger was amazing). . . Peri-peri fries (I'd got a recommendation from my one of my friend to try these fries they were delicious fries with cheese & dip). . . Kit kat shake ( A thick shake with proper ingredient's & to be honest it was one of the best items I had ). . . Cheese chicken ham sandwich ( A thick layer of cheese with chicken ham in grilled brown bread ). . . So I'm definitely gonna visit Burgrill next time for sure. The service and food quality were amazing. If we see the price of products, it was a bit expensive but they serving the food according to it. Totally recommendable, must-visit Burgrill for sure!