This Pretty Looking Cafe Have The Best Cakes & Delicious Food At A Quite Reasonable Cost

Creme Castle is a beautiful place in Noida. They serve amazingly delicious food at a quite reasonable cost. They have the best cakes in the city and are freshly prepared. All cakes taste amazing. Do visit this pretty cafe for all your dessert craving. .
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 700
- Delivery Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
