This Pretty Looking Cafe Have The Best Cakes & Delicious Food At A Quite Reasonable Cost

img-gallery-featured
Cafes

Creme Castle

Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Ansal Plaza Mall, Ground Floor, 28, Pari Chowk, Knowledge Park, Greater Noida

image-map-default

What Makes It Awesome?

Creme Castle is a beautiful place in Noida. They serve amazingly delicious food at a quite reasonable cost. They have the best cakes in the city and are freshly prepared. All cakes taste amazing. Do visit this pretty cafe for all your dessert craving. .

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

Cafes

Creme Castle

Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Ansal Plaza Mall, Ground Floor, 28, Pari Chowk, Knowledge Park, Greater Noida

image-map-default