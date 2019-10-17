11 Caterers In Delhi Who Will Help You Throw The Best Parties Ever

They’ve been around for a while and having catered to countless wedding functions, know what people want. They’ve got pretty much all cuisines on point, and leave little room for complaint. Personally, I’ve tried their north Indian and south Indian, and their Tangri Kebab, and Chicken Biryani are some of my favourites.

They do a stellar job of tikkas (Pineapple Tikka) in particular (they bring the skewers, coal et al). They also provide cutlery and servers; all you have to do is point them to your kitchen and enjoy your party.