11 Caterers In Delhi Who Will Help You Throw The Best Parties Ever

How many times have you intended to throw a small get-together and before you know it, you have 20 people coming over? Instead of bringing out those gigantic dongas and slaving in the kitchen (read: Missing your own party), here's a list of the best caterers in Delhi.
Wincey's Caterers
They’ve been around for a while and having catered to countless wedding functions, know what people want. They’ve got pretty much all cuisines on point, and leave little room for complaint. Personally, I’ve tried their north Indian and south Indian, and their Tangri Kebab, and Chicken Biryani are some of my favourites.
They do a stellar job of tikkas (Pineapple Tikka) in particular (they bring the skewers, coal et al). They also provide cutlery and servers; all you have to do is point them to your kitchen and enjoy your party.
Arvind Ji
Arvind Ji is the one caterer who does everything from Indian and Thai to Continental and Chinese but from what we’ve tried, we recommend sticking to the Thai and maybe, a little bit of Chinese. They do a great Pad Thai, Chicken Satay, Prawn Curry and Thai curry. Bonus: They can also whip up a mean Khao Suey and Green Thai Curry, and help you set up your table with all the beautiful toppings.
Kallu Meat Shop
Kallu Meat Shop in Hauz Khas Market, apart from providing us with pre-marinated tikkas and chilli chicken, also does a great chicken biryani (on bulk orders). Not too hot but loaded with spices, this is great for when you just want to place giant pots in the middle of your drawing room and literally make no other effort.
They’ve recently started a restaurant in G Block, Hauz Khas in case you want to sample what you’re ordering first.
HolyBelly
HolyBelly is an experience to entail when it comes to the world of catering. Rishi and Janeya set a very tough benchmark for others, as they are the curators of menus inspired by your moods. Wine and cheese, summer sangrias, aphrodisiac nights or if you want to do something of your own, sit down with them to enthrall a date or for a small Saturday night get-together!
Sweet N Juicy
This company does things a little differently. They set up unique food stalls in fancy ways to give your party the perfect mascot! They have antique candy shop setup, Thanda Banta bar, Pizza Hut brick shop, café coffee shop setup, sweet corn n pop corn setup and so on. Gosh, how much fun would this party to be?!
Grindstone
Owners of two restaurants ‘Kathputli’ and ‘Café Yell’, Vipul and Divya started their catering service company Grindstone in order to reach a wider audience to share their love and knowledge of food. They can cater to groups as small as 20 and to as big as 300. Plus, they have customised menus that you get to design ranging from various cuisines including Indian, Lebanese, Mexican and South East Asian, among many others. They also take extra care of presenting the food beautifully – after all, you eat with your eyes before anything else.
Bijoli Grill
Calcutta’s famous eatery turned catering company has four outlets in the capital that stir up a storm when it comes to delicious Bengali food. What started as a hole-in-the-wall eatery behind Bijoli cinema in Kolkata where students would sit for hours, has now become the service that every wedding in the city is catered by. Now that’s a leap. The quality however, has remained the same over the years. They have four sample menus on the website that read super interesting.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Fat Lulu’s
Did someone say pizza party? Then Fat Lulu’s has you covered! Yes, they take bulk or party orders as well. They have great catering deals on their oh-so-fresh gourmet pizzas that you should get your hands on. They've got thin crust, wood-fired oven pizza, pasta options, grilled dishes, and a lot more on their menu, all of which, are the perfect recipe for a gala time.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Artisan Meats
If you’re a meat lover and your guests would fancy a nice non-vegetarian meal too, call these guys up to set the table and they'll cater the best meal for you. They're very popular for their smoked sausages (we love the Smoked Chicken & Bacon one), chorizo, and their bacon bits sandwich spread. Also, a barbecue night is what we’re subtly hinting at.
The Moving Kitchen by Olive
Sit down meals or a lavish buffet, the team at Olive is renowned for their impeccable service. The Moving Kitchen by Olive Bar & Kitchen is a high end catering service provider that will make any event a memorable one for you. If you’ve eaten at the restaurant, you know you can expect great meals. We say, go for their Pan Asian or fusion dishes if you’re looking at something new!
Loving Hut – The Vegan Paradise
If you’re a proud vegan, then this is the caterer for you! Based in Gurgaon, they are a 100% vegan restaurant that caters for different kinds of parties as well. With more and more people opting for this kind of lifestyle, you should bookmark their number ASAP. They do everything from cakes and breads to Chinese, Italian, and Mexican dishes.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
