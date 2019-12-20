Mood For Chinese? Fix Your Cravings At This Outlet In Indrapuram

Recently a few days back I visited Bercos Indirapuram with my friends for lunch. It was the first time I visited Bercos and to be honest it was worth visiting here. The ambience and interiors are quite decent and charming. We make you feel about having a fine dining experience. The staff was very polite and they served us very well. It was just waiting time which was more than expected otherwise. We guys have ordered a few items starting form * Fruit Beer: They have a signature drink fruit beer. It has a bubbly fruity flavour and it was nice and the price was very reasonable * Pan Fried Kothe: These are pan-fried momos with which are first steam and they were shallow fried. They were mind-blowing. They were so buttery the moment when you take a bite they just melt in your mouth. Do try them they were delicious * Chicken Drumsticks: They were fresh chicken drumsticks pieces tossed in assorted veggies. They were a bit dry but the taste was good and the chicken was fresh and quantity as compared to price was good enough * Chilli Chicken Gravy With Butter Pepper Noodles: One of best combos of all time chilli chicken in hot and sour gravy with assorted veggies and the butter pepper noodles which were amazing. Altogether it was a great time here with an amazing dining experience. Do try this amazing restaurant. Here you can find authentic Chinese food with very genuine price.