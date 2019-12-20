Recently a few days back I visited Bercos Indirapuram with my friends for lunch. It was the first time I visited Bercos and to be honest it was worth visiting here. The ambience and interiors are quite decent and charming. We make you feel about having a fine dining experience. The staff was very polite and they served us very well. It was just waiting time which was more than expected otherwise. We guys have ordered a few items starting form * Fruit Beer: They have a signature drink fruit beer. It has a bubbly fruity flavour and it was nice and the price was very reasonable * Pan Fried Kothe: These are pan-fried momos with which are first steam and they were shallow fried. They were mind-blowing. They were so buttery the moment when you take a bite they just melt in your mouth. Do try them they were delicious * Chicken Drumsticks: They were fresh chicken drumsticks pieces tossed in assorted veggies. They were a bit dry but the taste was good and the chicken was fresh and quantity as compared to price was good enough * Chilli Chicken Gravy With Butter Pepper Noodles: One of best combos of all time chilli chicken in hot and sour gravy with assorted veggies and the butter pepper noodles which were amazing. Altogether it was a great time here with an amazing dining experience. Do try this amazing restaurant. Here you can find authentic Chinese food with very genuine price.
Mood For Chinese? Fix Your Cravings At This Outlet In Indrapuram
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
- Delivery Available
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
It was just perfect. I really appreciate it!
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.
