Chinese vans ruled the city way before the wave of food trucks hit NCR, and it’s time we acknowledged these tiny stationary restaurants, even if their wheels don’t go round and round. Here are some of our favourite ones.
These Yellow Vans Have Been Doing Chinjabi Food For Decades
Aurobindo Market
This van has been standing here for decades and has perhaps been brought back to the limelight because of hungry people visiting Summer House Cafe for a night of drinks and dancing. The best thing on their menu, as per us, is their fried momos; the chilli chutney is to die for.
What To Order: Fried Chicken Momo, Hot and Sour Soup
Little Dragon
This van’s parked behind the main market in Defence Colony opposite Koyla Kebab, and we’ve seen it buzzing at all times. There’s even a guy here whose job seems to be to take your orders while you’re still seated in the car. Order their noodles for sure.
What To Order: Chilli Garlic Chicken Chow Mein, Chicken Sweet Corn Soup
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Madhuvan Chinese Fast Food
This van looks super beaten up but we’re choosing to believe that it’s a mark of their success. They cater to hoards of commuters every single day; we suggest going to them for their appetisers and noodles.
What To Order: Honey Chilli Potato
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Hawkers
Hawkers has kept the Vasant Kunj population full and happy for countless years, and continue to do so even today. Score yourself a plate of steaming hot momos and some noodles and you’re good to go.
What To Order: Fried Chicken/Vegetable Momo, Kung Pao Chicken, Chilli Garlic Noodles
- Price for two: ₹ 450
Tasty Foods
This one’s located in Hari Nagar in West Delhi {near Mother Dairy DA Block} and has been catering to hungry residents for years. They stick to what they know best; spicy Indian Chinese, and also deliver home.
What To Order: Steamed Chicken Momo, Chilli Garlic Chicken Chow Mein
PS: We hear their chef has recently changed and the regulars aren’t super happy, but we’ve heard mixed reviews so we’d say it’s still worth a try.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Laziz Chinese Fast Food
On the same road as Pins And Bows and towards LBB’s favourite nariyal pani guy stands Laziz Chinese Fast Food, who does typical Chinjabi food along with things like chicken burgers and paneer tikka. However, it’s his noodles and spring rolls {served with a yummy red chilli chutney and mayo} which keep us coming back.
What To Order: Chicken Spring Roll, Special Butter Chicken Chow Mein
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Hot Pot
Unlike the other vans, Hot Pot has gone beyond the regular Chinjabi. Whereas they do chow mein and momos pretty well, they do chai samosa just as well. If you’re really looking to go back to the basics, try their Rajma Chawal or Chhole Chawal.
What To Order: Chicken Momo, Samosa
- Price for two: ₹ 300
