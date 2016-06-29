Weekend scenes, late night drinking or just a casual get together, Gurgaon bars are the hot spots for all your chill scenes. While deciding which bar to go has already been sorted {thanks to us}, and you can check that out here, we bring you a list of the best cocktails to try when you’re #chillinlikeavillain.
#LBBPicks: The Best Cocktails In Gurgaon For All Your Drinking Needs
Cocktails & Dreams Speakeasy
Think of jazz, the Prohibition era and potent mixes when you think of this place. It is a good place to sit back, relax and savour some of the best cocktails in the satellite city.
What To Order: The Monkey Gland, Blueberry Bramble
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
Factory By Sutra
Ok, so the brews here are our top pick, but that doesn’t mean they can’t mix up some mean concoctions. The mixes are balanced and there is something for everyone. Space is also a bonus here!
What To Order: OK Tested, Circuit Breaker
- Price for two: ₹ 2100
Walking Street By Soi7
Neon signs, graffiti, a screen and a beautifully designed space make for great game nights here. Walking Street keeps its cocktails simple, yet each one of them has a unique twist to them.
What To Order: Pattaya Long Beach, Caribbean Sunrise
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Batli 29
A well-designed space, Batli 29 scores big in every way, but drinks are the high point here. Call for a round of drinks and enjoy them with an array of delicious starters, and we can bet you will love it.
What To Order: Shandy, End Zone
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Molecule Air Bar
Molecule is known for innovation and it reflects in their cocktails too — skip the classics and go for their signature cocktails. The blends are amazing and so is the food.
What To Order: Paantini, Puff- Puff Bang
- Price for two: ₹ 2800
