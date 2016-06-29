#LBBPicks: The Best Cocktails In Gurgaon For All Your Drinking Needs

Weekend scenes, late night drinking or just a casual get together, Gurgaon bars are the hot spots for all your chill scenes. While deciding which bar to go has already been sorted {thanks to us}, and you can check that out here, we bring you a list of the best cocktails to try when you’re #chillinlikeavillain.

Cocktails & Dreams Speakeasy

Think of jazz, the Prohibition era and potent mixes when you think of this place. It is a good place to sit back, relax and savour some of the best cocktails in the satellite city.

What To Order: The Monkey Gland, Blueberry Bramble

Cocktails & Dreams, Speakeasy

SCO 23, Behind Galaxy Hotel, Sector 15, Gurgaon

Factory By Sutra

Ok, so the brews here are our top pick, but that doesn’t mean they can’t mix up some mean concoctions. The mixes are balanced and there is something for everyone. Space is also a bonus here!

What To Order: OK Tested, Circuit Breaker

Factory by Sutra

SCO 23, Main Market, Sector 29, Gurgaon

Walking Street By Soi7

Neon signs, graffiti, a screen and a beautifully designed space make for great game nights here. Walking Street keeps its cocktails simple, yet each one of them has a unique twist to them.

What To Order: Pattaya Long Beach, Caribbean Sunrise

 

Walking Street

SCO-20, Main Market, Sector 29, Gurgaon

Batli 29

A well-designed space, Batli 29 scores big in every way, but drinks are the high point here. Call for a round of drinks and enjoy them with an array of delicious starters, and we can bet you will love it.

What To Order: Shandy, End Zone

Batli 29

SCO 25, Main Market, Sector 29, Gurgaon

Molecule Air Bar

Molecule is known for innovation and it reflects in their cocktails too — skip the classics and go for their signature cocktails. The blends are amazing and so is the food.

What To Order: Paantini, Puff- Puff Bang

Molecule Air Bar

SCO 53, 4th Floor, Sector 29, Gurgaon

