Get Kahlua Chocolate Tart And Amazing Cocktails At Perch!

The minimalist ambience. The chilled music. The welcoming vibe. The flawless presentation. Everything about this place is A class. I found their cocktails beyond refreshing and spot on in taste - perfect for the sizzling summer. If vodka is your poison, I'd highly recommend Elder Tree - my personal favourite. Team that up with cassava chips {introduced to me by my friend}. And yes, don't miss the Kahlua chocolate tart - I'm in love with it.