The minimalist ambience. The chilled music. The welcoming vibe. The flawless presentation. Everything about this place is A class. I found their cocktails beyond refreshing and spot on in taste - perfect for the sizzling summer. If vodka is your poison, I'd highly recommend Elder Tree - my personal favourite. Team that up with cassava chips {introduced to me by my friend}. And yes, don't miss the Kahlua chocolate tart - I'm in love with it.
Get Kahlua Chocolate Tart And Amazing Cocktails At Perch!
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar
Great For
What Makes It Awesome
What Could Be Better?
You may find the menu a tad bit overpriced.
Anything Else?
Located in Priya/Basant Lok market, this place is on the back-end {next to Modern Bazaar}. Station your car in the parking right behind it. It has its counterpart in Khan Market though this branch trumps the Khan one!
