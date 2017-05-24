Get Kahlua Chocolate Tart And Amazing Cocktails At Perch!

Cafes

Perch Wine & Coffee Bar

Vasant Vihar, New Delhi
Priya Complex, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi

What Makes It Awesome

The minimalist ambience. The chilled music. The welcoming vibe. The flawless presentation. Everything about this place is A class. I found their cocktails beyond refreshing and spot on in taste - perfect for the sizzling summer. If vodka is your poison, I'd highly recommend Elder Tree - my personal favourite. Team that up with cassava chips {introduced to me by my friend}. And yes, don't miss the Kahlua chocolate tart - I'm in love with it.

What Could Be Better?

You may find the menu a tad bit overpriced.

Anything Else?

Located in Priya/Basant Lok market, this place is on the back-end {next to Modern Bazaar}. Station your car in the parking right behind it. It has its counterpart in Khan Market though this branch trumps the Khan one!

