These 8 Tried-And-Tested Dieticians Will Help You Take Charge Of Your Health

There are those who need dieticians after a vacation, or a heavy wedding season, and then there are those who have their nutritionists on speed dial – the perennial indulgers. And so, we've come up with a tried-and-tested list of dieticians in Delhi that you can also have on your speed dial.

Dr. Karun Makhija

Also known as the ‘Miracle man,’ he is one of the most reputed dieticians in Delhi. We know so many people who swear by him. Quantity control and satisfying cravings (so as to prevent over-indulgence) are key in his food plans that work in every sense of the word. Most of the lazy lot might love the fact that he doesn’t insist on exercise.

Fee: INR 2,500 per session

Clinic closed on: Tuesday

Dr. Karun Makhija's Clinic

S-177, Greater Kailash 2, New Delhi

Tapasya R Mundhra

Encouraging a way of life and not a diet plan, she literally looks after your entire body and well-being.  She’ll keep a track on your meals at all hours of the day, and make you drink some rather unfamiliar concoctions, but the food is simple, wholesome, and she just seems to get what the body needs. 

Fee: Starting at INR 9,000 for monthly packages

Clinic closed on: Sunday

Tapasya Mundhra

4.9

A-10, 3rd Floor, Nizamuddin East, New Delhi

Dr Anjali Huda

She provides easy to follow personalised programs at her clinic in GK 2. She prescribes a simple, home food diet with options for meals, which are easy to follow and don’t leave you starving or craving for more food. But she does stress on regular exercise in order to optimise the benefits of the plan.

Fee: INR 7,500 (single consultation fee) and INR 12,000 (one-month package)

Clinic closed on: Sunday & open till 2pm on Saturday

Dr. Anjali Hooda

4.6

B-11, Ho Chi Minh Marg, Greater Kailash Enclave 2, New Delhi

Sakshi Dhingra

Sakshi Dhingra only includes products that are readily available in the local markets. Herbs like cinnamon, cloves, fruits and vegetables like apple, broccoli, spinach and papaya, and also quinoa and double-toned milk are a part of Sakshi’s diet plans. She runs a clinic in Gurgaon called Shape Up and has had an average weight loss result of 4 kg per month.

Fee: 3,500 per month

Available for consultation on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday; 11 am – 12 pm

Shape Up By Sakshi Dhingra

5.0

E-14, South City 1, Sector 41, Gurgaon

Ishi Khosla

Whole Foods, which has been started by this lady is all about healthy living. She generally meets clients once a week, and asks you to maintain a food diary through the week, which she then assesses at the next meeting. She has also started an online weight management portal – The Weight Monitor, so her services are available to anyone who can’t get a one on one appointment or doesn’t have the time to meet with her personally.

Fee: The prices vary depending on health conditions (heart problems, diabetes etc) but the standard monthly charges are INR 15K.

Available on all days except Thursdays & Sundays

Dr. Ishi Khosla

4.3

S-357, 3rd Floor, Outer Ring Road, Panchsheel Park, New Delhi

Kavita Devgan

She provides weekly consultations at her clinic and also reviews your progress after each week to ensure that you’re always on track. We recommend her because she’s patient, highly approachable (yes, on WhatsApp too!) and tries to work things around your schedule. She also writes for leading dailies like HT, The Hindu, DNA, Mint, has published a book endorsed by Kalki Koechlin and will be releasing her second book too in 2018.

Fee: INR 6,000 per month

Available for appointments only on Wednesday & Saturday

Kavita Devgan

4.6

Smile Studio, E-84, Hansraj Gupta Marg, Greater Kailash 1, New Delhi

Ankita Gupta Sehgal

Another well known dietician in Delhi is Ankita Gupta Sehgal. She is based in Mansarover Garden, West Delhi. She provides personalized nutritional counseling and believes in providing simple & easy diets to her clients, right out of their kitchen. She believes in adapting her plans to the different personalities of her clients. 

Fee: INR 2,500 per month

You can book appointments with her online as well. 

Ankita Gupta Sehgal

4.7

FA-355/A, 1st Floor, Block E, Mansarover Garden, New Delhi

Nidhi Sawhney

Nidhi Sawhney started NUTRI advice, a Weight Loss & Weight Gain Clinic in Delhi for offering diet management practices. She preaches always maintaining a good physique. Also, she has specific plans catering to people going through depression/ anxiety, heart health problems,  lifestyle management, PCOS, or overweight kids.

Fee: INR 4,000

Again, you can book an appointment at any time on their website.

Nutritionist Nidhi Sawhney

4.5

D-13, Basement, Block B, Gulmohar Park, New Delhi

