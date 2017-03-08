One of the few red-meated birds, the duck is fast making an appearance on menus across restaurants in the capital, and we’re all for it. Usually served in a sweetish sauce or gravy, or some sort of sweet accompaniment, the meat is tender, flavoursome and we feel it’s a good change from the usual chicken. Here’s where to head for a bite.
Duck Tales: 6 Dishes In Delhi We Keep Quacking On About
Roasted Duck At Shang Palace
A recent entrant to Shangri-La’s Eros Hotel, Shang Palace is doing some great things with its meat. The roasted duck being case in point. The chef brings the entire roasted duck to your table, shreds it up and rolls it in thin pancakes. Served with a sweet hoisin sauce, this one’s sheer joy. We love that the peeps at Shang take the leftover meat {if any}, sautee it and serve it for the next course with crispy lettuce cups.
- Price for two: ₹ 4000
Dizzy Duck Burger From Bun Intended
Bun Intended has become one of our favourite places to call in the middle of the night for a meaty burger. In addition to their beefy, porky offers, they also do a succulent duck burger called Dizzy Duck, comprising cramberry-glazed pulled duck, bacon, Emmental cheese, gherkins, cucumber and lettuce. Yum.
- Price for two: ₹ 850
Duck Dim Sums At Dao
The black pepper duck dim sums at Dao comprise minced duck meat packed neatly in a thin flour wrapping and served with chilli paste and hoisin sauce. We recommend ordering two baskets of these {super small portions!}.
- Price for two: ₹ 3500
Duck Samosa At Farzi Cafe
These little samosa filled with duck and doused in a beautiful chilli sauce is one of the main reasons we even go to Farzi Cafe. This followed closely by the Bailey’s lollipop.
PS: We personally feel the Cyber Hub branch does a better job with the samosas.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Nanjing-Style Duck At Honk
While their cocktails and sushi are pretty great too, it is the Nanjing-style duck at Honk, in Pullman Aerocity, that really stands out. Absolutely crispy skin, with sweet meat inside, complemented by a fabulous sweet sauce – bookmark this for a long, indulgent dinner.
