Cafe Di Milano is the cutest and most Instagram friendly eating set up I have seen in my life. It's fully decorated with flowers and has a European touch all over. It's just mesmerizing sitting here. They've indoor sitting, outdoor sitting as well as terrace sitting 💚. The food is awesome too. They have fast service and great ambience. Everything about this cafe is love. Must visit if you haven't. A treasure for Dwarka people. It's so exotic in nights.
This European Themed Cafe Is All About Good Food
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: DWARKA SEC 13
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae
