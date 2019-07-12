This European Themed Cafe Is All About Good Food

Cafes

Cafe Di Milano

Dwarka, New Delhi
97-A, Opp. Reliance Mall, Dwarka, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Cafe Di Milano is the cutest and most Instagram friendly eating set up I have seen in my life. It's fully decorated with flowers and has a European touch all over. It's just mesmerizing sitting here. They've indoor sitting, outdoor sitting as well as terrace sitting 💚. The food is awesome too. They have fast service and great ambience. Everything about this cafe is love. Must visit if you haven't. A treasure for Dwarka people. It's so exotic in nights.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

