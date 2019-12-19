This Beautiful Restaurant Offers Delicious Food With An Elegent Step Up

Visit this amazing place "Lazeez Affaire" and trust me you will be impressed with the food and ambience of this place. The ambience and the Seating will impress you. Service was quick and Food quality was good. Staff was courteous. We ordered Dragon Rolls, Malai Paneer tikka, Gelauti Kebeb, Paneer Makhani, Oreo Shake and bread. Food is so good. Dragon Rolls is a must try here. Bread was so soft and everything was amazing. For desserts, we tried the ice-cream platter which was again a must try from their menu.