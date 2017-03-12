That hint of mint and asafoetida in the water is just perfect to add that zing with that perfect spiciness. Opt for the flour golgappas. They are huge but the burst of flavours in the mouth is worth it all: including the hassle of parking.
Shree Ram Chaat And Golgappa Point Has The Most Delicious Golgappas in Delhi
Street Food
- Price for two: ₹ 200
- Nearest Metro Station: MALVIYA NAGAR
I liked
Pro-tip
Parking is an issue. So park near the Malviya Nagar market and walk it down.
More info
Try their papdi chat and their fried potato chat too. Yum is the word. A meal for two should set you back by about INR 250.
