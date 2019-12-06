Salted or spicy, spiked or sober, with or without nutmeg and cinnamon; there’s a good chance a good cuppa hot chocolate will always hit the spot. And, while you’ve been busy refreshing your winter wardrobe, we’ve been drinking our way through the hot chocolate in the city. We list down our favourites spots to grab hot chocolate for you.
20 Types Of Hot Chocolate To Try This Winter
The Coffee Bond
This little cafe in Uday Park dishes out some great coffee and delish hot chocolate. They use Mason & Co chocolate for your cuppa, and offer a bunch of yummy flavours like bittersweet, peanut butter and the classic Bond option.
Price: Starting at INR 190
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Elma's
The crew behind Elma’s makes its own marshmallows, and you know a hot chocolate is extra special when you get delicious marshmallows on top of it.
Price: INR 300
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Choko La
A cafe devoted to all things chocolate, Choko La has variety, with everything from dark chocolate to hazelnut with the added option of marshmallows. If you’re a dark-chocolate-bordering-on-bitter-fan, we recommend their 70% cocoa hot chocolate. And you can choose different flavours like classic milk hot chocolate, hazelnut or coffee hot chocolate.
Price: Starting at INR 180
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Theo's
Theo’s Signature Hot Chocolate is made from chocolate and truffles, with the added option of adding coffee in case you’re also looking for a caffeine kick.
Price: Starting at INR 240
Starbucks
If you're not a fan of their Pumpkin Spiced Latte, get your hands on the Starbucks Signature Hot Chocolate topped with frothy whipped cream.
Price: Starting at INR 190 (Short)
- Price for two: ₹ 900
Cafe Turtle
They keep it traditional with chocolate syrup, chocolate powder and milk. Nothing like going back to the basics if you ask us, especially if a book from their sister, Full Circle, is joining you.
Price: INR 215.
- Price for two: ₹ 1100
Coast Cafe
Coast does a mean hot chocolate that's a little heavy on cinnamon. It also contains sea salt and some Belgian chocolate.
Price: Starting at INR 150
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
Madison & Pike
This delightful American-style bake shop makes us warm and fuzzy, without even trying; the hot chocolate makes us fall even more in love.
Price: INR 150
- Price for two: ₹ 1100
Di Ghent Cafe
The words ‘Belgian’ and ‘chocolate’ are used together so often that one could almost forget what a powerful force they are when combined. This European-style Gurgaon café does all things chocolate really well, not in the least of which is the hot chocolate.
Price: Starting at INR 290
- Price for two: ₹ 1700
Roots - Café In The Park
Their chocolate may not be high-brow, and maybe the hot chocolate does taste like a home production from a time when we didn’t know better, but hey, we were never ones to forget our roots.
Price: INR 170 (Nutella Hot Chocolate).
- Price for two: ₹ 750
Music & Mountains Cafe—Hillside Cafe
Our beloved Sakley’s (now Music & Mountains Cafe) has us feeling cosy every time we step in; from the woody decor to the dim lights and the fireplace, it’s like a snug home in the hills. Add the Home-Made Hot Chocolate and a good book to that, and you’re all sorted for a beautiful evening.
Price: Starting at INR 245
- Price for two: ₹ 2100
The Mad Teapot
Think choco chips, milk, cinnamon powder and nutmeg, and you’ve easily got yourself one of the best hot chocolates we’ve had in the city. And since the cafe is situated inside The Wishing Chair, you can sign up for a bout of retail therapy for your quirky corners at home.
Price: INR 150
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Coffee Home
For when you want to go back to basics (sans the nutmeg, cinnamon and spice), head to Coffee Home. They just use Nescoffee powder and milk, and, surely, something else they’re not telling us, because it tastes so damn good.
Price: Starting at INR 50
- Price for two: ₹ 200
The Chocolate Room
They do everything chocolate-y and it’s no secret that they’re very good at it. The Chocolate Room’s got a variety of Italian hot chocolate, like Hazelnut, mint, torroncino... but we like the tiramisu one by the very sound of it.
Price: Starting at INR 140
- Price for two: ₹ 600
The Coffee Shop
Not only does The Coffee Shop in Saket whip up a great coffee, but their Swiss Hot Chocolate is one that won’t disappoint. It’s also the perfect place to chill at on a winter afternoon with good friends, good food, and even better hot chocolate.
Price: INR 230.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Caara at Ogaan
Caara is one of our favourite, quaint places in the city. Their breakfast menu is nothing short of stunning, and teamed with a cup of hot chocolate, it screams winter. Their hot chocolate is delicious, with marshmallows on top!
Price: Starting at INR 100
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
Chocolateria San Churro
Chocolateria San Churro does the perfect, thick, and chocolate-y hot chocolate. While they have a lot of options for those who like their hot chocolate fancy and spicy, but their classic dark hot chocolate is perfect for those looking for a warm and simple fix.
Price: Starting at INR 190
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Ama Cafe
North campus favourite, Ama cafe is famous for their coffee blends and tea options. But their simple hot chocolate is the perfect accompaniment to their fluffy pancakes on a cold, winter morning.
Price: INR 120
- Price for two: ₹ 450
Too Mikki Tapas
One of our favourite spots in the city to chill during the winter months, Too Mikki Tapas is easily one of the best when it comes to hot coffee and tea options. Their hot chocolate is killer, and one of the best we've had.
Price: INR 195
- Price for two: ₹ 700
The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf
CBTL not only does great coffee, their hot chocolate is really good, too. They have enough options from dark hot chocolates, to milk and vanilla flavoured ones.
Price: Starting at INR 210
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Comments (0)