Make The Hottest Of Summer Days Cooler With Iced Tea From These Places

We like our tea like we like our whiskey: On the rocks. But we also like it flavoured with all things sugar and spice. Here’s a list of places we usually head to when our throats are parched.

The Big Chill

The Big Chill has been doing iced tea right for over a decade: They freshly brew the tea and infuse it with flavours. We like the lemon one the most, but the peach is quite peachy too. Wondering what to pair your glass with? Read about our favourite dishes here.

Big Chill

HS-5, Kailash Colony Market, Kailash Colony, New Delhi

Alliance Francaise De Delhi

One of the few canteens in town that doesn’t use run-of-the-mill iced tea powder, Alliance does a mean iced tea. They first dip a teabag in boiling hot water then top it up with lots of ice cubes, fresh lemon and sprigs of mint. Yum.

Alliance Francaise De Delhi

72, KK Birla Marg, Lodi Estate, New Delhi

Chai Point

They’ve got a pretty good selection of both hot and cold teas. This season, we’re visiting them for their sweet cranberry iced tea and spiced mango iced tea. Pair it with a samosa or a burger for an excellent evening snack.

Chai Point

DLF Mall Of India, 2nd Floor, Sector 18, Noida

Ivy And Bean

Ivy and Bean is one of our favourite places in Shahpur Jat for some baked pasta and, yes you guessed it, a glass of iced tea. We’re partial to their Ginger Mint Thai Basil and Mango Basilica and love that they’re not excessively sweet, as iced tea sometimes tends to be. On a health spree? Ask for a green tea version of any of the flavours.

Ivy & Bean

Sishan House, 119, Shahpur Jat, New Delhi

T’Pot Cafe

T’Pot Cafe sells its iced tea by the pot, and they’re spoiling us with variety. We like the strawberry on a regular day and the hibiscus when we’re in dire need of a pick me up. They also do a chilled masala chai we’ve heard good things about.

Tpot

C-5, Main Market, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi

Cha Bar

Sometimes we have to really choose between reading the books at Oxford and the menu at Cha Bar, and oftentimes, the latter wins. We love the Blackberry Iced Tea here, and the menu rightly tells you that this wonky combination would be best served at Mad Hatter’s tea party. We also have our sights set on the Mixed Fruit and Strawberry infusions as well as the Iced Tea Soda.

 

Cha Bar

N-81, Oxford Bookstore, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Smoke House Deli

We have a soft corner for the herb and fruit infused iced teas at Smokehouse Deli. While the Apple and Rosemary tends to be watered down, the Cardamom and Cinnamon is a sure winner. Get those coolers and get down to business with the mains.

Smoke House Deli

17, 1st Floor, Khan Market, New Delhi

Social

Well, anyone who has tried the iced tea here will tell you what a novelty it is to drink out of a miniature bathtub. Notwithstanding that, this Peach Iced Tea is slightly on the sweeter side, but will last you an entire evening (it's a lot!).

Hauz Khas Social

A-9 & 12, Hauz Khas Village, New Delhi

Too Mikkii Tapas

This cute little joint in Chanakyapuri is perfect for breezy and rainy days. They serve ice teas in various fruity flavours such as blueberry, kachi keri and green apple.

Too Mikkii Tapas

Opp. Taj Hotel, Sardar Patel Marg, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

United Coffee House Rewind

United Coffee House Rewind is a great place to go if you are looking for an extraordinary menu. Their ice tea is the perfect accompaniment to their fresh take on regular 'ghar ka khana'. 

United Coffee House Rewind

Epicuria, Upper Ground Floor, Unit R-03, Nehru Place, New Delhi

Social Street Cafe

Champa Gali has our heart because of all its cute and aesthetic cafes. Check out Social Street Cafe for ice tea, bruschettas, burgers and quesadillas. Basically a continental meal to make your day.

Social Street

Khasra 258, Lane 3, Westend Marg, Sainik Farms, New Delhi

Morellos - (Mess)Merising Shakes

Another one from Champa Gali, this place is mostly famous for its freakshakes and milkshakes. For all Potterheads out there they also bring butter beer to the muggle world. But if freakshakes is not your thing, go for their ice tea or cold coffee.

MORELLOS

A 118, Nirvana Country, Sector 50, Gurugram, Haryana 122018, India

Chaayos

Chaayos never disappoints, whether it is their hot tea or ice tea. They also have a extensive menu for snacks to make it a perfect combination for long days.

Chaayos

C-14, SDA Market, Opp. IIT Delhi Main Gate, Hauz Khas, New Delhi

The Tea Room From Blossom Kochhar

If you want to take your book out for a date, the tea room is the place for you. Its cosy ambience and cool ice tea options would not make you want to leave.
The Tea Room From Blossom Kochhar

Part 1, Next To Naivedyam, Hauz Khas Village, New Delhi

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

You can take your work here while you sip on some hot coffee or ice tea (they have a swedish berry flavour!). Or you can nibble on their baked items such as cakes, croissants and muffins.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

62, Middle Lane, Khan Market, New Delhi

Elma's Bakery, Bar And Kitchen

One of the smaller and quieter places at HKV, this cafe is not only Instagram-worthy but also worthy enough to be added to your bucket list. Their ice tea options come in flavours that are extracted from fruits and flowers. 

Elma's Bakery, Bar & Kitchen

31, 2nd Floor, Hauz Khas Road, Hauz Khas, New Delhi

Woodbox Cafe

Woodbox keeps coming up with cool stuff like flying noodles, herbivores/carnivores platter and love bowls. Their ice tea goes perfectly well with pretty much all the yummy options on their menu.

Woodbox Cafe

H-17/A, Lower Ground Floor, Kalkaji, New Delhi

The Junkyard Cafe

While their interiors are made of recycled and junk material, their menu has a bunch of interesting options. For instance, their bubble gum flavoued ice tea!

The Junkyard Cafe

N-91, 2nd Floor, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Ama Cafe

While they have limited options for ice tea, their menu boasts of a range of coffee, tea and shakes which is just a fraction of their menu. The ice tea options they do offer however, are epic too.

PS: Don't leave without trying their pancakes.

AMA Cafe

House 6, New Colony, Majnu Ka Tila, New Delhi

Berco's

Berco's does Chinese and Thai food that is not only lip-smacking but also in your budget. What goes well with Chinese food? A refreshing glass of ice tea to complete the meal!

Berco's

38/UA, Bungalow Road, Kamla Nagar, New Delhi

