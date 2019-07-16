We like our tea like we like our whiskey: On the rocks. But we also like it flavoured with all things sugar and spice. Here’s a list of places we usually head to when our throats are parched.
Make The Hottest Of Summer Days Cooler With Iced Tea From These Places
The Big Chill
The Big Chill has been doing iced tea right for over a decade: They freshly brew the tea and infuse it with flavours. We like the lemon one the most, but the peach is quite peachy too. Wondering what to pair your glass with? Read about our favourite dishes here.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Alliance Francaise De Delhi
One of the few canteens in town that doesn’t use run-of-the-mill iced tea powder, Alliance does a mean iced tea. They first dip a teabag in boiling hot water then top it up with lots of ice cubes, fresh lemon and sprigs of mint. Yum.
Chai Point
They’ve got a pretty good selection of both hot and cold teas. This season, we’re visiting them for their sweet cranberry iced tea and spiced mango iced tea. Pair it with a samosa or a burger for an excellent evening snack.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Ivy And Bean
Ivy and Bean is one of our favourite places in Shahpur Jat for some baked pasta and, yes you guessed it, a glass of iced tea. We’re partial to their Ginger Mint Thai Basil and Mango Basilica and love that they’re not excessively sweet, as iced tea sometimes tends to be. On a health spree? Ask for a green tea version of any of the flavours.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
T’Pot Cafe
T’Pot Cafe sells its iced tea by the pot, and they’re spoiling us with variety. We like the strawberry on a regular day and the hibiscus when we’re in dire need of a pick me up. They also do a chilled masala chai we’ve heard good things about.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Cha Bar
Sometimes we have to really choose between reading the books at Oxford and the menu at Cha Bar, and oftentimes, the latter wins. We love the Blackberry Iced Tea here, and the menu rightly tells you that this wonky combination would be best served at Mad Hatter’s tea party. We also have our sights set on the Mixed Fruit and Strawberry infusions as well as the Iced Tea Soda.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Smoke House Deli
We have a soft corner for the herb and fruit infused iced teas at Smokehouse Deli. While the Apple and Rosemary tends to be watered down, the Cardamom and Cinnamon is a sure winner. Get those coolers and get down to business with the mains.
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
Social
Well, anyone who has tried the iced tea here will tell you what a novelty it is to drink out of a miniature bathtub. Notwithstanding that, this Peach Iced Tea is slightly on the sweeter side, but will last you an entire evening (it's a lot!).
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Too Mikkii Tapas
This cute little joint in Chanakyapuri is perfect for breezy and rainy days. They serve ice teas in various fruity flavours such as blueberry, kachi keri and green apple.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
United Coffee House Rewind
United Coffee House Rewind is a great place to go if you are looking for an extraordinary menu. Their ice tea is the perfect accompaniment to their fresh take on regular 'ghar ka khana'.
- Price for two: ₹ 3000
Social Street Cafe
Champa Gali has our heart because of all its cute and aesthetic cafes. Check out Social Street Cafe for ice tea, bruschettas, burgers and quesadillas. Basically a continental meal to make your day.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Morellos - (Mess)Merising Shakes
Another one from Champa Gali, this place is mostly famous for its freakshakes and milkshakes. For all Potterheads out there they also bring butter beer to the muggle world. But if freakshakes is not your thing, go for their ice tea or cold coffee.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Chaayos
Chaayos never disappoints, whether it is their hot tea or ice tea. They also have a extensive menu for snacks to make it a perfect combination for long days.
- Price for two: ₹ 750
The Tea Room From Blossom Kochhar
- Price for two: ₹ 650
The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf
You can take your work here while you sip on some hot coffee or ice tea (they have a swedish berry flavour!). Or you can nibble on their baked items such as cakes, croissants and muffins.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Elma's Bakery, Bar And Kitchen
One of the smaller and quieter places at HKV, this cafe is not only Instagram-worthy but also worthy enough to be added to your bucket list. Their ice tea options come in flavours that are extracted from fruits and flowers.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Woodbox Cafe
Woodbox keeps coming up with cool stuff like flying noodles, herbivores/carnivores platter and love bowls. Their ice tea goes perfectly well with pretty much all the yummy options on their menu.
- Price for two: ₹ 750
The Junkyard Cafe
While their interiors are made of recycled and junk material, their menu has a bunch of interesting options. For instance, their bubble gum flavoued ice tea!
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
Ama Cafe
While they have limited options for ice tea, their menu boasts of a range of coffee, tea and shakes which is just a fraction of their menu. The ice tea options they do offer however, are epic too.
PS: Don't leave without trying their pancakes.
- Price for two: ₹ 450
Berco's
Berco's does Chinese and Thai food that is not only lip-smacking but also in your budget. What goes well with Chinese food? A refreshing glass of ice tea to complete the meal!
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
