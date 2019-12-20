Dough Not Miss These 5 Cheesy Slices: Head To Jamie's Now

Sitting back in London, Jamie Oliver never for a moment underestimated the love for Italian cuisine in India. They’ve added a local twist to all their international pizzas with some chicken makhani, palak paneer, kasundi chicken and paneer kadhai. We say you should definitely not refrain yourself from trying these Indianized take on pizzas with some earthy flavours of pickled onion, tomato & chilli sauce, chilli and veggie parmesan et al.

With friendly service, extensive menu options and superior quality ingredients, Jamie’s is a place you must list down on your foodie bucket list for a wholesome and delicious meal. The best part about the place is that they do not believe in freezing or restoring their ingredients overnight, so all the dishes are made from scratch every day {and night!} and are super pocket friendly. So, visit their outlet in Gurgaon or West Delhi and get your hands on their specials.

