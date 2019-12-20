Jamie’s Italian keeps impressing us and this time, their talented chefs have come up with a new menu that’s all about fresh basil leaves, earthy oregano sprinkles and great prices. Indulge in their version of all our favourite dishes from salads and pizzas {of course} to mouth watering lasagnas. We love it all!
Dough Not Miss These 5 Cheesy Slices: Head To Jamie's Now
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: SUBHASH NAGAR
Say Cheese
We choose to completely ignore mottos like ‘a moment on the lip, forever on the hip’ hence we like our pizzas extra cheesy. The Carbonara Pizza prepared with creamy white sauce and smoky bacon topped with grated Parmesan and a hint of lemon will make the perfect pizza party for your taste buds. Another must try on your next visit to Jamie’s should be their Quattro Formaggio oozing with cheesy béchamel, smoked mozzarella, cheddar with some cherry tomatoes and fresh thyme.
Low Calzone
For those who like to keep a check on their calorie intake even on their cheat days this one’s for you. The Vegetable Calzone at Jamie’s, filled with flavours of roasted red peppers and red onions, layered on a thick tomato sauce with grated cheddar is the perfect fix for when you’re feeling down. It’s a no guilt deal for your diet plan as well as your pocket.
Pesto Gaga
The love for pesto sauce is an undying one and it gets more surreal when it completes the crusty base of Jamie’s pizzas. The yummy home-made pesto sauce makes the perfect base for marinated courgette, beans and potatoes. These ingredients get more interesting when mixed with roasted cherry tomatoes and veggie Parmesan. Delicious bites anyone?
International Desi
Sitting back in London, Jamie Oliver never for a moment underestimated the love for Italian cuisine in India. They’ve added a local twist to all their international pizzas with some chicken makhani, palak paneer, kasundi chicken and paneer kadhai. We say you should definitely not refrain yourself from trying these Indianized take on pizzas with some earthy flavours of pickled onion, tomato & chilli sauce, chilli and veggie parmesan et al.
With friendly service, extensive menu options and superior quality ingredients, Jamie’s is a place you must list down on your foodie bucket list for a wholesome and delicious meal. The best part about the place is that they do not believe in freezing or restoring their ingredients overnight, so all the dishes are made from scratch every day {and night!} and are super pocket friendly. So, visit their outlet in Gurgaon or West Delhi and get your hands on their specials.
To know more about Jamie’s Pizzeria, check their website, and follow them on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for more updates.
Other Outlets
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Micromax Moulsari Avenue Rapid
