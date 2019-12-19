In The Mood For Some Black Linguine Pasta? Head Over To Cyber Hub Right Away

Cicchetti by Mr Beans is a modern Italian bistro located at Cyber Hub, Gurgaon. This place offers a cosy environment for friends and family. As Cicchetti word means small-plates in Italian. I started off with the ‘Tomato and Fennel Soup’ and ‘Potato and Leek Soup’. And then I had their black linguini- Ever had the spooky linguini pasta? Now, this black linguini is made with activated charcoal we are instantly impressed by it. After all, it's trending, right? But honestly the look of the black linguini was quite elegant in my opinion and it tastes superb. Originally, in the linguini pasta the black colour is added by the squid ink but here is the twist- this one has activated charcoal. So yay for vegans!😊 We also had pepper rolls stuffed with risotto and tapenade served on the quinoa bed. It was really nice! Cicchetti flatbread- It was a thin crust Italian bread with the topping of chicken breast and it was topped with a special sour cream made with ricotta cheese and garnished with rocket leaves. A must try place!