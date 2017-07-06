Go On A Massive Sushi Binge At These Stellar Japanese Restaurants In Gurgaon

What if we told you that you can experience authentic Japanese cuisine without having to take a trip to the far east? If sushi and gyoza are your thing, or your taste buds crave for some spicy prawn tempura, head to these Japanese restaurants in Gurgaon.
Sushi Haus
What To Order: California Roll, Sake Sashimi
Delivery Services
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
IZU
What To Order: Pork Gyoza, Temaki Zushi
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1100
Kuuraku
What To Order: Ninnikuma, Yuzukosho Tsukune
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1250
Big Wong XL
What To Order: BW Special Crispy Fish, Butter Chilli Prawn in Oyster Sauce
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Daikichi
What To Order: Futomaki, Ebichiri
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
