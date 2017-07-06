Go On A Massive Sushi Binge At These Stellar Japanese Restaurants In Gurgaon

What if we told you that you can experience authentic Japanese cuisine without having to take a trip to the far east? If sushi and gyoza are your thing, or your taste buds crave for some spicy prawn tempura, head to these Japanese restaurants in Gurgaon.

Sushi Haus

What To Order: California Roll, Sake Sashimi

 

16/6, H Block, DLF Phase 1, Gurgaon

IZU

What To Order: Pork Gyoza, Temaki Zushi

15, Upper Ground Floor, DLF South Point Mall, Golf Course Road, Gurgaon

Kuuraku

What To Order:  Ninnikuma, Yuzukosho Tsukune

Global Foyer Mall, Ground Floor, Golf Course Road, Gurgaon

Big Wong XL

What To Order: BW Special Crispy Fish, Butter Chilli Prawn in Oyster Sauce

Cross Point Mall, 1st Floor, 116, 117 & 130, DLF Phase 4, Gurgaon

Daikichi

What To Order: Futomaki, Ebichiri

JMD Regent Arcade Mall, UGF-02, MG Road, Gurgaon

