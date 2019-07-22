Men love their denims, and have that one favourite pair that they wear everywhere (true story). They are comfortable, durable, don’t need to be washed as often and are suitable for almost any occasion. While choosing from a wide variety of new styles and shades can be quite confusing, here is a list of denim brands that should make your life easier.
Guys, Find Your Next Favourite Pair Of Denims At These Stores
Zara
Perfect for channeling that rock star/biker look, Zara is our pick for you. Unlike most skinny jeans, their jeans don’t get in the way of your active lifestyle (the elastane in it makes it stretchy and comfortable) and the rough look goes pretty well with a leather jacket.
United Colors Of Benetton
Trust UCB to do amazing jeans. Check out their carrot fit jeans; loose around the top and skinny at the bottom, their carrot fit jeans are meant for absolute comfort. With five pockets and mixed fabric, this can be best paired with casual shirts for gatherings and basic tees when on the go.
Levi’s
An all-weather classic, their washed jeans could just be your new best friend. Wear it to work with a semi-formal shirt, pair it with a basic tee or don the leather jacket and boots with it. It goes with almost every look.
Lee
Lee is known for making clothes super chic and comfortable. Their jeans come in skinny fit, mid-rise, and super-tapered fit and are a comfortable yet trendy choice. You can pair it up with a cool graphic tee and sneakers (isn’t that the perfect look?). The fabric is breathable and light, and adjusts to the contours of the body, too.
Jack & Jones
A pair of distressed denims is a must in every guy’s wardrobe, and their distressed jeans is our favourite. Not too shabby or too neat, it looks amazing with printed tees and is great for your #Friyays.
Calvin Klein
A no-fail option when choosing your perfect pair, Calvin Klein jeans are comfortable, perfectly-fitted, light and suitable for almost every occasion. The flat blue wash makes it easy to pair with a variety of uppers and shoes, and one cannot ignore the quality of the fabric (so soft!).
Mufti
Launched in 1998, this is a very millennial-friendly brand with their fresh designs and prices. They are an all men's fashion brand, something not very common with so many brands doing women's fashion wear.
GAP
GAP promises both comfort and style. Their beige jeans are unique because there aren't many beige jeans in a world full of blue, white and black jeans. If one is not able to find formal pants, this one will surely pass off as semi formal, if not corporate level of formal.
Flying Machine
With jeans starting as low as INR 500, Flying Machine is a brand that is not only affordable but also fashionable. They also have tons of options in not only jeans but also other bottom wear for men.
Arrow
For those who are not comfortable with high or low rise jeans because either it is way too high up or way too low down, try Arrow's mid rise jeans which come up to just the right length.
Mohan Singh Place
They stock up different fabrics and can make your jeans from scratch. You can customise your jeans according to your requirements and rest assured, it'll fit you like a glove. The jeans here aren't very expensive either.
H&M
H&M is one of those brands that do really good quality stuff and their clothes are also affordable. For instance, their jeans start at INR 1500 and can go till about INR 5000. They also have a range of epic men's accessories as well.
Forever 21
Forever 21 will come to your rescue whenever you are lost and you don't know where else to shop from. You can never go wrong with their designs while styling it. Plus, they're on sale right now, so go on, make the most of it.
- Upwards: ₹ 500
Comments (0)