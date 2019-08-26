12 Stores To Hit Up For The Best Fitting Jeans

If the struggle is very very real, head to Mohan Singh. They’ll make your jeans from scratch, as per your exact measurements. Most of the shops here keep a great stock of fabric. So you can choose everything from the material, colour, type of fit etc. They also sew in labels and make sure the stitches look super pro. As per our experience, stretchy denims come out the best here.

During winter, they do some great stuff with corduroy.

Price: Starting at INR 1,000 (it can go lower or higher, depending on your bargaining skills)