Haircuts, Manis & Waxing: Check Out These Salons For Men In The City
Geetanjali Men’s Salon
Toni & Guy
Affinity
Club Olympus Salon & Spa - Hyatt Regency Delhi
Rejuve Spa
Monsoon Salon
Worship Salon and Gentlemen’s Tonic
Truefitt & Hill
With its branches spread across some of the major countries in the world, you can find Truefitt & Hill in Punjabi Bagh and in Gurgaon. This exclusive salon for men offers the best services and also has products for you (think shaving products, cologne, hair, and body products).
Also, the brand is all set to launch another outlet very soon at GK2. So, gear up guys!
Looks Salon
Counted under one of the most popular unisex salon chains in India, Looks will not disappoint you. From facials to hairstyling to organic treatments, trust us, you'll be sorted here. They also have a luxury shave and beard spa which we totally recommend.
Vikings Salon
Located in GK1, GK2, and Jangpura, we hear Vikings is one of the most sought-after salons when it comes to hairstyling. When it comes to hair services, they are great with hair colouring and edgy haircuts as well. They read your head shape, hair growth pattern, texture, and will suggest what works best for you.
Noir - The Salon
Pronounced as 'nua', this luxury salon located in Chanakyapuri and now, also in Vasant Kunj will be perfect spot for some 'me' time. If you are looking to pamper yourself with fuss-free hair cut or a relaxing mani-pedi, head here and thank us later.
Rod Anker Salons
With its branch in Lodhi Colony, this famous salon chain is well-known for its plush interiors, hairstyling, and beard services. So, if you are someone who wants to experiment with your beard, you know where to go.
