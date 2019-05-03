From Tacos To Tamales, These 7 Eateries Offer The Best Of Mexican Food

img-gallery-featured

Mexican food is both healthy (Or so we like to tell ourselves) and yummy. Either way, it's extremely fulfilling. So, for the love of tacos, enchiladas, burritos and more, we're giving you a list of the best Mexican food you can get in Delhi.

Chilli’s, Vasant Kunj

Everyone knows about this homegrown Mexican franchise. You can go ahead and try anything from their Tostadas, Smoked Chicken Quesadillas, Chicken Crispers to Veg Enchiladas. Along with any of these, feel free to order a a chilled Peach Lemonade.

Casual Dining

Chili's Grill & Bar

4.4

Ambience Mall, 3rd Floor, T-308, Nelson Madela Road, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

image-map-default

Maquina, The Mexican Dive Bar, Hauz Khas

Craving Mexican food in Hauz Khas? Head straight to Maquina. Choose from their Tex-Mex section which consists of everything from tacos and enchiladas to burritos and quesadillas. We also recommend their Cooney Island Iced Tea along with any of these. 

Bars

Maquina

4.0

30-A, Near Hanuman Temple, Hauz Khas, New Delhi

image-map-default

TGI Fridays, Noida

We love their Veg Chimchangas, Shrimp Skewers, Tostada Chicken Nachos and Balsamic Fire Roasted Pepper Soup. On the drinks front, we suggest you also order their Strawberry Basil Margarita. 

Bars

TGI Friday's

4.1

Great India Place Mall, 3rd Floor, 319 & 320, Sector 38A, Noida

image-map-default

Taco Bell, Vasant Kunj

They've got impressive Cheesy Double Decker Tacos, Layer Chicken Burrito, Crispy Chicken Tacos and Tikka Masala Burritos. The best part is that Taco Bell is also easy on the wallet!


Fast Food Restaurants

Taco Bell

4.2

Ambience Mall, 3rd Floor, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

image-map-default

Los Pepes Taqueria, Gurgaon

Their Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla, Aged Spanish Chirozo & Cheese Quesadilla, Spiced Re-fried Beans & Cheese Tacos and Honey Lime Braised Chicken Burrito are worth a try for sure! Also, note that these people only offer home delivery and do not have an outlet to go an eat at.

Delivery Services

Los Pepes Taqueria

Rodeo Cantina & Kitchen, CP

We've heard good things about their Baja Fish Tacos, Duck Tosada, Spicy Chicken Burrito and Chicharron De Queso. You can go ahead and order an LIIT along with any of these dishes, too.

Bars

Rodeo Cantina & Kitchen

4.0

A-12, Inner Circle, Connaught Place, New Delhi

image-map-default

Firangi Bake, Malviya Nagar

Another place that only delivers, but is definitely on the list of places to go ahead and order from for great Mexican food. Try their Chicken Keema Quesadillas or Tangy Chana Quesadillas (if you're a vegetarian). They've also got good lasagna in several variations. 

Delivery Services

Firangi Bake