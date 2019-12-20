Get Your Nails Done From This Studio In G-Town!

Spas

NailX

Palam Vihar, Gurgaon
5.0

Global Foyer Mall, Shop FF-37, Major Sushil Aima Marg, Palam Vihar, Gurgaon

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

NailX: This is one of the best nail salons in Gurgaon. Got my friend’s nails done from here. They made her very comfortable on their recliners, and also provided great service. The finish was also amazing and lasted for a full 30 days. We have become a permanent client here and would definitely recommend going here once. Also, the prices are also very affordable.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae.

