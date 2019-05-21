Pamper Yourself At These 10 Nail Spas With Mani-Pedis, Nail Art & More

Don't you wish for perfectly manicured nails that would grab everyone's attention (in a good way)? Plus, it is always a good idea to pamper yourself and your nails. So, we've picked the best nail spas and salons in and around Delhi, so book an appointment at one of these right away. 

1010 The Nail Spa

Located in Meharchand market, 1010 offers nail services at affordable prices. Keeping in mind the different needs of everyone, they have partnered with beauty brands, OPI and Ciate, to provide the best of all. Oh, and did we mention that they also have a mobile spa service? Be it your home or office; they are a call away.

Price: Starting at INR 3300 for nail extensions (with summer offer)

Spas

1010 The Nail Spa

4.3

91, Meharchand Market, Lodhi Colony, New Delhi

Lakmé Absolut Salon

Lakmé is one of the popular brands when it comes to beauty and it is certainly not far behind when it comes to nail services. From nail extensions to nail art; they do it all. 

Price: Starting at INR 2200 for nail extensions

Salons

Lakme Beauty Salon

4.1

A-3, Ground/First Floor, North Ex Mall, Sector 9, Rohini, New Delhi

Claw Nails

With the recent addition of summery, pastel shades to their existing shade card, there are all the more reasons to visit Claw. Head over if you are on a lookout for french nails, ombre, or upper form nails (no tips and no glue). 

Price: Starting at INR 199 for nail art and INR 999 for nail extensions

Salons

Claw Nails

4.0

M-54, 1st Floor, M Block Market, Greater Kailash 1, New Delhi

Rhapsody Nail Studio

Don't fret while you are bombarded with choices at this nail salon. Whether you are looking for nail embellishments or 3D motifs, this is the place you should head to for just about everything nail-related. 

Price: Starting at INR 1000 for nail extensions

Salons

Rhapsody Nail Studio

4.3

Pacific Mall, 1st Floor, Block 6, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi

Zoe Nails

Zoe nails is perfect for when you are looking to experiment with different art techniques. With services like needle art, brush art and marble art, be prepared for some fun surprises for your nails. 

Price: Starting at INR 1000 for nail extensions 

Spas

Zoe Nails

4.4

A-2/40, Shop 15, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi

Simar’s Nail Bar

One of the first nail salons that opened up in Delhi, Simar’s Nail Bar is believed to be India’s largest. Do check them out if you plan on getting some floral or geometrical art on your nails. 

Price: Starting at INR 2500 for nail extensions

Salons

Simar's Nail Bar

3.9

Select Citywalk, 1st Floor, F-24, Saket, New Delhi

Q'tickle Nail Boutiques

In a very short span of time, this not too old nail salon has gained a lot of popularity. Considering the designs and quality it has to offer, trust us and check them out for your next big event. 

Price: Starting at INR 1200 for nail extensions

Salons

Q'tickle Nail Boutiques

4.1

E-3/12, Main Market, Opp. Rimpy Restaurant, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi

Nail Spa By Gurpreet

With over 15 years of experience, Nail Spa by Gurmeet has a lot to offer. While they might lure you into trying something exciting and fun every time you visit them, do not step back. From matte to glossy nails, they'll take care of everything.

Price: Starting at INR 2800 for nail extensions

Spas

Nail Spa By Gurpreet

4.1

Apsra Arcade Building, 1st Floor, Shop 105, Pusa Road, Block 18 A, Karol Bagh, New Delhi

Nails Mantra

Excelling at their services, Nails Mantra is a perfect nail salon that will have you coming back every time you want to get your nails done. Not only are they great with nail extensions, but it's worth checking out for their hair and eyelash extensions too.

Price: Starting at INR 999 for nail extensions (right now, they have a 20% off on the price going on)

Salons

Nails Mantra

4.7

161, Block J1, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi

Tip & Toe Nail Studio

Favourite among Bollywood celebrities, Tip & Toe Nail Studio is not just great with nail services but will also help you with personalised consultations and product recommendations. Also, we recommend that you do not leave this salon without trying their spa manicure and pedicure.

Price: Starting at INR 2050 for nail extensions (with summer offer)

Salons

Tip & Toe The Nail Club

4.9

Shop 56-A, Meharchand Market, Lodi Colony, New Delhi

