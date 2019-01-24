Best Neapolitan Pizza In Town!

Fast Food Restaurants

EVOO - Eatery & Pizzeria

Malviya Nagar, New Delhi
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

B-2, Ground Floor, Near Sri Aurobindo College, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Want to get your hands on the best Neapolitan Pizza in Delhi? Head to Evoo eatery and pizzeria. It's a cute little restaurant located in Malviya Nagar serving authentic Italian comfort food. I had a margherita pizza , 4 cheese pizza , lamb ravioli , spaghetti arrabiata and also a great tiramisu! They have an amazing wood-fired oven which cooks pizza in less than 2 minutes. So go and check out this cool place right away!

What Could Be Better?

There can be a little improvement in the sitting area , its small and gets filled up quite easily at the weekends.

How Much Did It Cost?

INR 1,000 - INR 3,000

Best To Go With?

Bae, Family

