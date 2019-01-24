Want to get your hands on the best Neapolitan Pizza in Delhi? Head to Evoo eatery and pizzeria. It's a cute little restaurant located in Malviya Nagar serving authentic Italian comfort food. I had a margherita pizza , 4 cheese pizza , lamb ravioli , spaghetti arrabiata and also a great tiramisu! They have an amazing wood-fired oven which cooks pizza in less than 2 minutes. So go and check out this cool place right away!
Best Neapolitan Pizza In Town!
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
- Nearest Metro Station: MALVIYA NAGAR
There can be a little improvement in the sitting area , its small and gets filled up quite easily at the weekends.
INR 1,000 - INR 3,000
Bae, Family
