Best Neapolitan Pizza In Town!

Want to get your hands on the best Neapolitan Pizza in Delhi? Head to Evoo eatery and pizzeria. It's a cute little restaurant located in Malviya Nagar serving authentic Italian comfort food. I had a margherita pizza , 4 cheese pizza , lamb ravioli , spaghetti arrabiata and also a great tiramisu! They have an amazing wood-fired oven which cooks pizza in less than 2 minutes. So go and check out this cool place right away!