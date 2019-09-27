Here's Why You Must Plan A Trip To This Stunning Property To Explore The Best Of Bikaner!

Once home to the last Maharaja of Bikaner, this design hotel retells the story of what was once the life of Maharaja Narendra Singh ji, with memories of his travels to lands near and far. It takes its residents on an exciting journey where they can experience the perfect blend of ancient with new-age providing a beautiful landscape of his memories.

The entire property is a photographer’s paradise with picturesque architecture, elaborately detailed rooms and nooks and crannies, each with a story to tell.

Be it experiencing the taste of royalty through their Museum Dinner, unwinding at Clinic - the spa or sipping on your favourite cocktail by the deep-blue infinity roof-top pool, you’ve got to experience it all, at least once.



Celebrate Dussehra at Darbari with an epic sundowner or experience the best of this magical city with a visit to Junagarh Fort, Sadul Museum and a luxurious dinner at Laxmi Niwas Palace.

With prices starting from INR 6K, we suggest you should definitely opt for one (or all)!