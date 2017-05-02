This is the place that proves that Thai food isn't always super spicy. Here, every dish is super authentic and made from scratch. The pad thai is perfect, with just the right pungency, it's so good that a bowl can suffice as a meal in itself!
Alert: Thai Pavilion Has The Best Pad Thai In Gurgaon
Fine Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 4000
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: HUDA CITY CENTRE
Being a Taj brand, Thai Pavilion is as good as it gets!
The menu is super seasonal and there is always something new happening. The chef travels to Thailand regularly and brings herbs, chillies and ingredients every time, so always ask for what's new or special.
The Thai curries here are the real thing, considering Gurgaon has no other solely Thai stand alone restaurant to speak of. Thai Pavilion is unmissable!
