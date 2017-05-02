Alert: Thai Pavilion Has The Best Pad Thai In Gurgaon

img-gallery-featured
Fine Dining

Thai Pavilion - Taj City Centre

Sector 44, Gurgaon
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Taj City Centre, Sector 44, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

This is the place that proves that Thai food isn't always super spicy. Here, every dish is super authentic and made from scratch. The pad thai is perfect, with just the right pungency, it's so good that a bowl can suffice as a meal in itself!

What Could Be Better?

Being a Taj brand, Thai Pavilion is as good as it gets!

What's My Pro Tip

The menu is super seasonal and there is always something new happening. The chef travels to Thailand regularly and brings herbs, chillies and ingredients every time, so always ask for what's new or special.

Anything Else

The Thai curries here are the real thing, considering Gurgaon has no other solely Thai stand alone restaurant to speak of. Thai Pavilion is unmissable!

Fine Dining

Thai Pavilion - Taj City Centre

Sector 44, Gurgaon
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Taj City Centre, Sector 44, Gurgaon

image-map-default