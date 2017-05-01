What can be better than a paratha with cheese as its stuffing? The parathas are super cheesy (quite literally) and every bite is heavenly. This might seem like an awkward combination, but it is totally worth a try. I'm sure you'll go for it again.
Get The Best Cheese Parathas In Delhi At Moolchand Parathe Wala
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: MOOLCHAND
It is super cheesy and tastes even better with butter. You can go for an extra hour of gymming, but don't miss these.
Moolchand Parathe Wala also serves other parathas, like aloo, gobhi and even egg paratha. He serves these with loads of butter, chutney and onions. You can also buy rajma or chole with it. And the best part, it opens as early as 9.30am and shuts down only after 11.30 pm.
